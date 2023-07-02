Innovation Insider – OutSmart Magazine





Stuart Boslow (Image Courtesy)

Stuart Boslow never wanted to work in television. KHOU-TV Channel 11’s Director of Innovation, 43, West said he was studying to become a radio professional at Texas A&M University.

Boslow says he literally encountered the news on TV during college. By the summer between his sophomore and junior years, he was studying radio DJing and programming. Not wanting to go back home, he took a job as a producer at a local CBS affiliate and fell in love with the job. The storytelling, breaking news, and the process of digging in and providing information made it incredibly interesting to me. I was hooked, that was 25 years ago now.

Like many in the industry, he’s moved from place to place, rising from a producer in Reno, Nevada to executive producer in San Antonio, moving many times before innovating at Houston’s KHOU-TV in 2021. appointed as director.

Interesting title, isn’t it? he asks. As the station’s director of innovation, I help oversee the news product. what does it look like? how do you feel? what does it sound like? Everything from sets and graphics to the words and phrases written by producers, reporters and anchors are included. I’m also a bit of a tech geek, so this role allows me to dive into the newsroom, the production process, and some of the technology, alleviating roadblocks that might be in the way of my colleagues, and helping me better serve my audience. I was able to find a solution.

Boslow now lives happily in Houston with her husband of seven years, Chad, and fur baby Dobby. But coming out as gay wasn’t always easy for him. Early in his career, I faced discrimination, says Boslow. I was once reprimanded by his colleague for including an article about the Pride Parade. This person said I was pushing my agenda. Not at all. It was literally his 15 second story about a large community event attended by many of the community leaders. It’s a moment that has stuck with me for 23 years. It took me a while to realize that it really had nothing to do with me and was more about the person’s ignorance and lack of education.

Since then, Boslow has become accepted and enjoyed on television, especially KHOU.

There are many fun aspects to working here, he says. The thrill of chasing the weather and reporting will always be one of my favorite things about him. Thinking outside the box when it comes to coverage of big events like the Final 4 in Houston, or bringing viewers to life with things like his Pride parade in Houston last year, is also very impressive. It’s rewarding. No two days are the same here.

Last year, Boslow co-wrote an editorial for the Radio and Television News Directors Association (RTNDA) on news coverage of the monkeypox crisis. In the immediate aftermath of the pandemic, we were facing yet another health crisis that was largely focused on the LGBTQ community, he says. No, it wasn’t fatal in most cases, but what people failed to realize early on was that monkeypox infections had very serious effects far beyond the human body. The LGBTQ community quickly realized that we had to take matters into our own hands. So I had to call for coverage in the newsroom and be the voice for answers for city, county and state health leaders. I am very proud of the efforts our stations have made to shed light on the epidemic, promote vaccine coverage, and educate viewers to dispel misinformation about what is happening. I’m thinking

Boslow recalls that when he reached out to other LGBTQ colleagues in the newsroom, it was clear they shared the same concerns and frustrations. That prompted us to sit down together and write that editorial to help news editors across the country think more critically and effectively about their monkeypox coverage. . I can’t thank her RTDNA enough for providing a platform to share that voice and experience.

Pride doesn’t just happen in June. That’s the idea of ​​365 days a year.

Stuart Boslow

So what does Pride Month mean to Boslow?

Pride has evolved as I’ve grown, not just as a human being, but as a gay man and a gay man in the news, he says. Pride doesn’t just happen in June. That’s the idea of ​​365 days a year. I can’t stop because I can’t stop. Of course, respect the meaning of June Pride, but don’t limit yourself to just one month. Work on it all year round. Raise your voice. tell your story. Please share your experience. And most of all, live your truth. For me, it’s pride regardless of the month.

Stay up to date with Stuart Boslow on Instagram @stewieb80.

