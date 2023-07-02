Google is laying off a ton of jobs at Waze as it continues its efforts to integrate with Maps





According to a new CNBC report, confirmed by Google, Waze will lay off a number of employees as it closes its advertising division. Instead, Waze will start using the same advertising system as Google Maps, but this is another example of the tech giant looking to integrate its 140 million Waze users into Google’s ecosystem. It’s nothing more than

Slow and methodical, Google has always bought big companies like Fitbit and Waze, left them for years or virtually untouched, and eventually managed to reach a large user base, initially through the product’s core infrastructure. We have followed the pattern of integrating the base into our own. Waze itself was acquired by Google for $1.3 billion in 2013 and employs more than 500 people, though it did not disclose how many people were laid off in its advertising department.

Phillips wrote that the company has decided to transition Wazes’ ad monetization to be managed by the Global Business Organization (GBO), similar to Google Maps. Unfortunately, this would mean reducing Waze Ads’ monetization-focused role in sales, marketing, operations, and analytics (source he CNBC).

The idea here is that Google wants to create a more scalable and optimized Waze Ads product, as Chris Phillips, head of Geo, Google Maps division, put it. He also said the company will scale back its current Waze Ads product while it focuses on building a new Waze Ads powered by Google Ads. Phillips said decisions like this are incredibly difficult, and he appreciates the laid-off employees for their work and is confident they are contributing significantly to paying bills.

Google has a really bad habit of doing exactly this with thousands of employees, trying to cut fat and maintain a lean company structure (especially in an already overblown mess). I understand that on some level it is necessary, but I have to admit it so that I can be a little more strategic and respectful of the hard working individuals on the side of receiving the news. It seems. Google laid off 12,000 employees last year and downsized its internal incubator, Area 120.

The company says it’s doing its best to place laid-off workers in other areas of the company, but it doesn’t really seem like a perfect solution. I’m showing my bias against Google’s approach here, but I think, to be fair and balanced, if one system is better than another, it should be used. Time will tell what the bigger strategy is, but I feel I’m right. The Waze user is pretty against the company’s acquisition, and he uses Waze for the very fact that it’s not Google Maps, so Google does its best to pay close attention to the long game. It’s a well-known fact.

