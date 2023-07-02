Is Twitter restricting my viewing of posts due to non-payment of my Google Cloud contract?





Twitter users around the world reported difficulties and delays on Saturday, leaving thousands of users without access to the social media platform.

After users began reporting problems, the website’s billionaire Elon Musk tweeted that it had put temporary restrictions “to address extreme levels of data collection and system manipulation.”

He claimed that verified accounts can only see 6,000 posts per day, while unverified accounts can only see 600. New unverified accounts are created after 300 posts per day.

Meanwhile, people speculate that the site renewed its multi-year contract with Google Cloud because it didn’t pay to renew.

Elon Musk refuses to pay Google cloud fees, so there is some data management nonsense going on in this app. That man is not serious pic.twitter.com/yYfSv2Sium

— Kwadwo Sheldon (@kwadwosheldon) July 1, 2023

I absolutely want to believe the theory that he doesn’t pay for Google Cloud and they call him a bluff

— Anne Hedonia (@AaronM) July 1, 2023

I’ve read unconfirmed reports that Twitter didn’t pay Google Cloud bills and Google stopped billing. Rollo rollo. It may not be true, but it feels true. https://t.co/u Snezc2Om8

— Beth Thorpe (@BethinLouavul) July 1, 2023

The website is broken because Elon didn’t pay his Google Cloud bill due on June 30th.

This rate limit lie is just a cover

— .. (@75Gill) July 1, 2023

Twitter is refusing to pay Google Cloud as its contract renewal looms in June, and reports last month could put the social media platform’s reliability and safety team in limbo. It says.

Before Elon Musk took control of the social media network last year, Twitter and Google struck a multi-year pact to combat spam, protect accounts, and more, according to the report.

But later that month, Twitter started paying for Google Cloud’s services again. Twitter’s new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, has reportedly played a role in mending the relationship. The two companies are also reportedly negotiating a broader partnership as part of the talks, including a conversation between Yaccarino and Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian.

As such, it’s unclear at this time if Elon Musk’s decision was motivated by events between Twitter and Google over the past month.

