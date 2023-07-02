Google Pixel 8 series will have a bigger battery and faster charging





Over the past few weeks, we’ve revealed most of the key features coming to the Google Pixel 8 series. There’s a much-improved Tensor G3 processor, an improved camera system, a brand-new display, support for USB DisplayPort Alternate Mode, and even new wallpapers. However, the Pixel 8 specs and other tidbits didn’t quite fit into any of our previous articles.

So finally, thanks to a source inside Google, we can share some of the remaining unknowns about the Pixel 8 series.

Faster charging and slightly larger battery

Over the past few generations, Pixels have been slow to charge. Chinese manufacturers have built in support for incredibly high power levels (recently reached an absurd high of 240W), and even global giants like Samsung are pushing for high speeds on their premium Android smartphones. Starting to support charging. But the Pixel remains at a relatively modest 23W, and only if you buy the Pro model.

Unfortunately, Google is still Google, and while the Pixel 8 series’ speed still leaves a lot to be desired, at least a small upgrade was made. Both the regular Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro get a 4W increase in charging power over him, but the devices support 24W and 27W charging respectively.

Pixel 7Pixel 8Pixel 8 ProPixel 7 Pro

Wired charging

pixel 7

20W

pixel 8

24W

pixel 8 pro

27W

pixel 7 pro

23W

wireless charging

pixel 7

20W (proprietary)12W (Qi)

pixel 8

20W (proprietary)12W (Qi)

pixel 8 pro

23W (proprietary)12W (Qi)

pixel 7 pro

23W (proprietary)12W (Qi)

battery capacity

pixel 7

4,270mAh

pixel 8

4,485mAh

pixel 8 pro

4,950mAh

pixel 7 pro

4,926mAh

Wireless charging is no different. As far as we can tell based on current information, Google hasn’t changed wireless charging support from the Pixel 7 series’ 20W and 23W.

However, there are minor changes in battery capacity. Google’s Pixel 8 has a larger 4,485mAh cell instead of the older 4,270mAh, and the Pixel 8 Pro has 4,950mAh, up from the Pixel 7 Pro’s 4,926mAh.

Wi-Fi 7 support planned

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Since switching to semi-custom Tensor chips for the Google Pixel 6 series, Google has chosen Broadcom as its partner for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth combo chips. The Pixel 6 was powered by his flagship-grade BCM4389 chip, which supports the Wi-Fi 6E standard, which was the highest at the time. The Pixel 7 also retained the same components.

Now Google is upgrading the chip to BCM4398 which supports Wi-Fi 7 in both Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The new standard builds on Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, improving speed, latency and reliability while maintaining backward compatibility with older standards. Although the standard is not officially finalized, it’s worth mentioning that commercial products already support early implementations.

UWB is still Pro only

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Ultra-wideband (UWB) is a very recent wireless technology that enables highly accurate distance measurements between devices. A very good example of this is the Apple AirTag. This allows users of UWB-enabled iPhones to navigate directly to that location.

Google first introduced this feature in the Pixel 6 Pro and left it in the Pixel 7 Pro. Recent devices from Google with UWB include the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold. This feature was particularly lacking on his non-Pro Pixel.

Pixel 7Pixel 8Pixel 8 ProPixel 7 Pro

UWB support

pixel 7

no

pixel 8

no

pixel 8 pro

Yes (upgraded module)

pixel 7 pro

yes

Unfortunately, this is no different for the Pixel 8 series. The Pixel 8 Pro will include an upgraded UWB module, which the smaller Pixel 8 has yet to. This is especially disappointing given that Google is working on features that leverage technologies such as the rumored first-party UWB – an AirTag alternative that can connect to enhanced Find My Device networks. It also adds the ability for users to seamlessly transfer media playback to a docked Pixel Tablet, similar to what HomePod already enables in the Apple ecosystem.

Pixel 8 may be (slightly) more affordable

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

The availability of Google Pixel devices leaves much to be desired. According to Google’s own documentation, Pixel devices are available in 17 countries (even fewer for some devices, such as the Pixel Fold, which are officially only available in four countries). This is very different from other manufacturers. For example, Apple officially distributes its devices in about 139 countries (possibly more, that’s just the number of regions available on their website). If you live in a small country (like I live here in Poland) and want to buy a Pixel, your only options are to buy it from an unofficial retailer and pay a hefty price or import it yourself. you will not receive any warranty or support.

Clearly, only a limited number of people have access to Google’s business plans, but there are ways to make assumptions about it. Since the Pixel 7 series, Google has included electronic warranty terms in its phones. By comparing the list of available languages ​​for Pixel 8 and Pixel 7, we can guess where the additional official distribution of the smartphone will be. Added languages ​​refer to the following additional countries:

Austria Switzerland Belgium Portugal

Even with these regions officially released, this is a somewhat disappointingly low number, although definitely a step in the right direction. Hopefully Google will further expand the list of future models of mobile phones.

That concludes our exclusive look at the Pixel 8 series for now. Mobile phones are bringing us some really exciting upgrades, don’t you think?

