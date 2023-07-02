Google pays tribute to hip-hop’s 50th anniversary with special edition Pixel Fold





Last updated: Jul 1, 2023 12:34 UTC+02:00

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Google is releasing a very rare special edition Pixel Fold. Not only does this come with a unique logo engraved on the camera housing, but it also comes with some perks and accessories. And unfortunately you can’t buy it. But more on that later.

Hip-hop is believed to have been born on August 11, 1973 in the Bronx, New York City. That day, 18-year-old Clive Campbell, aka DJ Kool Herc, wowed the crowd with his sister’s back-to-school block. Using two turntables, he loops the percussion parts of the two tracks in a technique known as a merry-go-round to party. And so hip-hop was born.

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Google has created a special edition Pixel Fold that pays tribute to the genre. To be more precise, Google only manufactures 400 of these devices (via djwrex) and gives them away through the #GiftFromGoogle initiative. Unfortunately, that means you can’t buy it. But check out the pics below (via @filmedbyfresh).

Samsung and hip-hop fans might rightly think that the Galaxy Fold and Flip series have missed an opportunity here. Google has made more Pixel Fold Hip Hop Edition devices than Samsung The Galaxy Z Flip 4 SCH Edition bundle only has 19 units, and even though you can’t buy this Pixel Fold, the Z Flip 4 is a concert ticket to France. was sold with Rapper SCH can’t deny that he feels Google’s effort is far more epic and inspiring for hip-hop fans around the world.

What is Pixel Fold Hip Hop Edition?

No matter how you look at it, the Pixel Fold Hip Hop Edition is technically the same as the standard device. They have the same hardware components and software. The main difference is Hip Hop 50 subtly engraved on the camera housing.

Additionally, these 400 bundles, shared by Google through the #GiftFromGoogle initiative, come with a Mass Appeal box set containing a fully functional Victrola portable record player, 45 Its All G jewelry by Simone I. Smith, and five 45RMP records. I’m here. A pair of Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds and a Pixel Watch smartwatch.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sammobile.com/news/google-pays-homage-to-hip-hop-50th-anniversary-pixel-fold-special-edition/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos