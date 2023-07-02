Elon Musk applies restrictions on viewing tweets. Twitter ‘denies’ payment for Google Cloud





New Delhi: Elon Musk has tweeted about drastically limiting the number of tweets people can read. The update comes after the platformer reported that Twitter refused to pay Google Cloud’s bill, leading to questions about how its trust and safety team could be compromised. was broken.

Musk, Twitter’s chief technology officer and owner, said on Saturday that the measures to limit posting were to address “extreme levels of data disposal and system manipulation.” Data scraping refers to the process of extracting data or content from one site and displaying it on another, often without permission.

The CEOs of Tesla and SpaceX tweeted that verified accounts can read 10,000 tweets a day, and unverified accounts can read 1,000 tweets a day. Newly created unverified accounts are limited to 500 Tweets per day.

Musk initially announced tougher restrictions, but changed them within hours.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

He did not say when the restrictions would be lifted.

The announcement comes after users reported seeing the error message “Unable to retrieve tweets.” #TwitterDown and #RIPTwitter continued to trend on Sunday (today).

Thousands of people said they were unable to access social media sites, according to DownDetector, a website that tracks internet disruptions.

Twitter used to let users browse content without signing in, but the site has been experiencing technical issues in recent months.

Platformer report

As reported by Zoe Schiffer and Casey Newton in Platformer, some have linked Twitter’s restrictive move to Twitter’s alleged refusal to pay Google Cloud fees, but whether one is the result of the other? is still unknown.

Twitter hosts some services on its own servers, but the company has long-standing deals with Google and Amazon to complement its infrastructure, the report said.

Before Musk’s acquisition in 2022, Twitter had a multi-year deal with Google to host services related to combating spam, removing child sexual abuse material and protecting accounts.

According to reports, the contract renewal date was June 30.

mask and twitter

Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion last October, after months of legal battles over the company.

But in the months following the acquisition, as offensive content began to build up on the website and advertising revenue declined, Musk faced criticism over his control of the site as CEO.

He also introduced Twitter Blue, a paid subscription service that authenticates people with blue checkmarks.

Blue checkmarks for authenticating people were previously used to authenticate influential people.

However, the status of this symbol has declined since it became a paid service.

(with input from DW)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thewire.in/tech/elon-musk-applies-limits-on-reading-tweets-twitter-refuses-to-pay-google-cloud-bills

