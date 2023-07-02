Google Maps gets major update to Android Auto, bringing navigation to mobile phones





Google has quietly fixed a critical issue with Google Maps on Android Auto, enabling the app on both mobile devices and dashboard screens at the same time.

So if you want to use Google Maps on your phone, you can now do it natively without having to remove your phone from the head unit or close Android Auto.

Previously, when a smartphone was connected to a car AV receiver and Android Auto was launched, Android automatically blocked the mobile version of Google Maps and instructed the user to use the larger screen on the dashboard.

So since the latest update, Google Maps will be available on both devices at the same time, allowing users to stick with the version they find more advanced.

The feature first rolled out to some users a few months ago, and since then the Mountain View-based search giant has been constantly working to improve the feature. Availability is slowly improving, and it looks like this latest update to his Google Maps for Android will bring the new features to anyone running the app on Android Auto.

If you’ve been wondering who needs to run Google Maps on your mobile device when Google Maps is already available on Android Auto, the answer comes down to a very simple scenario. increase. Imagine you’re waiting to pick up your kids from school and want to set up a route with multiple stops on your way home. Using a mobile device is much more convenient as it allows you to type faster, select your destination easily, and use all the features available in Google Maps to set your route.

Some Google Maps features aren’t available on Android Auto, so when you set everything up on your mobile device, your directions will automatically transfer to the big screen.

The experience is greatly improved in cars with rotary controls, as it is a huge pain to enter using the control knobs. In many cases, the driver of such a car uses his mobile device to set up navigation (especially since his Android Auto voice commands are not always reliable). That’s why this update makes using Google Maps even easier.

This feature is part of the latest Google Maps update, so all you need to do is update your application to the latest version available on the Google Play Store. Alternatively, you can get the latest APK installer and manually deploy the update to your device.

Time will tell if the same feature will eventually make its way into Waze, but with this update, Google Maps is regaining the navigation focus it’s more or less lost in recent months. On a similar front, Waze’s integration into its maps division continues, with Google recently announcing the move of the app to Google Ads. Analysts believe this is another step towards a complete demise, as Waze could eventually be integrated into Google Maps and become a one-size-fits-all solution.

