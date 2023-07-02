Tech Week: The Cost of Internet Shutdowns in India





Internet shutdowns could cost Indian economy $1.9 billion in first half of 2023, according to recent report story

Internet outages cost India $1.9 billion from January to June 2023

Internet shutdowns by law enforcement agencies in states such as Manipur and Punjab cost the Indian economy $1.9 billion in the first half of 2023, according to a report released on June 29. Although profitable, the closure cost about $118 million in foreign investment and caused the loss of more than 21,000 jobs. In a Press Trust of India report, the Internet Society reached out to the economic impact of closures beyond production losses, with factors such as changes in unemployment rates, losses in foreign direct investment, risks of future closures and the working-age population. pointed out that it contains , and so on.

Lithium battery inventor John Goodenough dies at 100

The University of Texas announced Monday that John Goodenough, an American materials scientist who won the 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for developing lithium-ion batteries, has died. Goodenough announced that the university where he worked as an engineering professor died on June 25, AFP reports. Goodenough, 97, is the oldest Nobel laureate to win the 2019 Prize in Chemistry alongside Stanley Whittingham of the UK and Akira Yoshino of Japan for his invention of the lithium-ion battery, the report said. added. As described on the Nobel Prize website, rechargeable batteries laid the foundation for wireless electronic devices such as mobile phones and laptops. It can also be used for everything from powering electric vehicles to storing energy from renewable sources, enabling a world without fossil fuels.

This space mission will search for dark matter

On July 1, the European Euclid mission successfully launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Euclid is the first ever mission to study dark energy and dark matter. According to the European Space Agency, this space telescope will provide a stunning map of the large-scale structure of the universe across time and space by observing billions of galaxies at distances of 10 billion light years across more than a third of the sky. are planning to create. Euclid will also explore how the universe has expanded, how structure has formed throughout the history of the universe, and will reveal more about the role of gravity and the nature of dark energy and dark matter. For more information on missions, check out this detailed description.

