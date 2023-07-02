Google AI tool for retinal scans can predict cardiovascular risk





Can looking inside your eyes reveal the state of your heart? An algorithm in development at Google is serious about proving that your eyes are windows to your soul. I’m in. A deep learning model based on retinal images of approximately 285,000 people can predict risk factors such as age, gender, blood pressure, and smoking status, which are major predictors of heart disease.

The technology could reveal heart health after matching eye scans to a cardiovascular risk matrix. This algorithm has been proven correct in his 70% of cases tested so far. Google’s new AI technology could eliminate the traditional lengthy battery of tests and scans normally required to detect cardiovascular risk.

So how did research to develop a device to detect diabetic retinopathy help determine the risk of cardiovascular disease? I was accessing the retinal image from the set. We studied anatomical features of the eye, such as the optic disc and blood vessels, to generate predictions about age, gender, smoking status, and blood pressure. This model was validated using an additional 13,000 records from these datasets.

Last year, the University of Leeds conducted a similar study on deep learning processes in AI, analyzing retinal and cardiac scans from over 5,000 people. An AI system identified an association between retinal pathology and changes in the patient’s heart. Learning image patterns allows the AI ​​system to estimate the heart’s left ventricle size and pump efficiency from retinal scans alone. Ventricular enlargement is associated with an increased risk of heart disease. Combined with basic demographic data about the patient, age, and gender, the AI ​​system will be able to predict heart attack risk over the next 12 months.

How did the idea come about? Google was working with partner hospitals in India to develop an AI tool that could screen for diabetic retinopathy without trained personnel. Diabetic retinopathy is a complication of years of impaired glycemic control that damages the blood vessels in the retina and can lead to blindness. The problem is that people don’t notice changes in their vision until much later. Dr. R. Kim of Aravind Eye Hospital, one of Google’s partners, said laser treatments can stop the progression of the disease but cannot restore vision. A simple solution was to screen people coming to diabetes clinics. We have been remotely diagnosed with diabetic retinopathy by having a diabetes clinic send us pictures online. What Google AI has done is eliminate the need for ophthalmologists to review every photo to screen for symptoms, Dr. Kim said. This AI-enabled device has already received his CE certification for use in Europe and is also being used at Aravind Hospital for remote patient transport. The hospital alone has so far used the system to test 200,000 people.

Dr. Rajiv Raman of Sankara Netralaya, who also collaborated on the original study in 2016, is now studying whether these images can predict the development of diabetic retinopathy. The challenge is to see if it can handle real world data. The company has demonstrated that retinal fundus images taken to check for diabetic retinopathy may be used to check the risk of cardiovascular disease. Now we need to make sure that it happens, he said.

We need to collect data from thousands of patients. Along with retinal images, data on parameters such as blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels should also be collected, Dr. Kim said. Patients should then be followed for two years to see if the algorithm can accurately predict cardiovascular disease risk.

