New Vodafone Agreements with Heathrow and Aventus Put Polkadot at the Center of Aviation Efficiency





The fourth edition of the flagship event concludes after two vibrant days in Copenhagen.

A major new partnership that brings mobile giant Vodafone to Polkadot, a blockspace ecosystem for limitless innovation, was announced on the final day of the network’s flagship annual event, Polkadot Decode 2023.

Attendees were also among the first to hear about new partnerships and initiatives such as:

OpenZeppelin plans to extend its support to the Polkadot builder community. Decentralized funding protocol Polimec has partnered with KILT and Deloitte. Mythical and Astar provided positive updates on future growth horizons. Polkadot technology brings efficiency to aviation.

Vodafone blockchain leader David Palmer has announced exciting news that SIM cards linked to the Aventus chain will be inserted into cargo tracking pods used by airlines. Up to 10% of these pods go missing, costing the airline industry $400 million annually. Building on Aventus’ existing relationship with Heathrow Airport, the solution will fundamentally improve the ability to track these cargo pods, bringing significant efficiencies to the sector. Vodafone also plans to be his Polkadot verifier.

Mr Palmer said:

We had a live IoT network with secure encrypted devices on both ends. We are pleased to announce that partnership and our intention to move forward. This is the first of many use cases linking real-world devices to blockchain. We are also excited to announce our relationship with Polkadot and hope to bring more mobile operators to Polkadot.

OpenZeppelin plans to support Polkadot builder

Meanwhile, leading blockchain security company OpenZeppelin has announced that it will soon begin discussions with the Polkadot community on an ambitious proposal to facilitate access to the blockspace.

An outdoor stage was available at Ochnehallen both afternoons.Source: Polkadot

Garo Tocani, Vice President of Security Services said:

The economy of the future is multi-chain and Polkadot is perfectly positioned to enable this future. We have been working with Polkadot for a long time and conducted a security review of Ink! earlier this year. [Polkadots native smart contract language]. We now want to build a parachain runtime library to provide fast access to the Polkadots blockspace in a secure manner. We see this as a long-term relationship between the Polkadot community and OpenZeppelin.

Used by 99% of the top 100 DeFi protocols, OpenZeppelin leverages years of expertise building a standard library of EVM-compatible chains and supports the Polkadot ecosystem project full-time, he said. He said he aims to build a dedicated team to

Polymec Uses KILT Technology in Partnership with Deloitte

Polkadot parachain KILT and world’s largest accounting firm Deloitte have partnered with a new ecosystem team, Polimec, to issue reusable KYC (Know Your Customer) credentials for global financing of digital assets. allow access to.

Credentials provide an additional level of security and data privacy. You will share your KYC documents exclusively with Deloitte. Deloitte is trusted by the largest multinational corporations and governments. Deloitte KYC credentials provide a more efficient and secure alternative to traditional his KYC methods.

Kasper Mai Jurgensen, co-founder of Polymec, said:

The power of the Polkadot blockchain allows us to create the best possible product, ensuring that it is compliant with regulations and extremely easy for end-users. Being Web3 native, people still control their destinies.

Vodafone’s David Palmer (left) alongside Aventus’ Alan Bay at Polkadot Decoded 2023.Source: Polkadot

After wooing a mythical developer, Astar looks to the future of gaming

John Linden, founder of Mythical Games, whose company plans to move the chain to Polkadot, gave a lively talk that included a metaverse-style game demonstration. He said:

We were very excited to join the Polkadot ecosystem. We really want to support a complete DAO and get more developers involved in the community. The company was his third largest chain in the world in terms of digital assets and was growing continuously, all of which he brought to Polkadot.

Astar founder Sota Watanabe attended the conference virtually from Japan, 24 hours after electronics giant Sony announced a $3.5 million investment in the company’s lead network developer, Startale Labs. He told the Decoded audience: This investment will be a game changer. We are already in conversations with them to create products together, including acceleration programs for games. We want to help the game company grow with his Astar.

Polkadot Decoded brings together builders, developers and Web3 enthusiasts. With over 100 speakers on 4 stages over 2 days and hosted by Polkadot Ambassadors around the world, he was one of his 40 official viewing parties, where many could remotely watch the latest I listened to the information. The conference closed with a party hosted by Beatport, an electronic music brand launching a music NFT marketplace in Polkadot.

The next major Polkadot conference is Sub0, taking place in Lisbon on September 19th and 20th.

About Polkadot

Polkadot is the leading blockspace ecosystem for limitless innovation. This allows Web3’s biggest innovators to bring their ideas to market quickly with predictable costs and the industry’s most flexible token options. By making blockchain technology secure, configurable, flexible, efficient and cost-effective, Polkadot is driving the movement for a better web.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cointelegraph.com/press-releases/new-vodafone-deal-with-heathrow-and-aventus-puts-polkadot-at-center-of-aviation-efficiencies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos