Google Maps can now be opened while Android Auto is running





Android Auto has long had a frustrating limitation of not being able to open Google Maps on a connected phone, but that finally seems to be changing.

Update 7/1: After the February rollout, it looks like Google has resumed support for opening the Maps app on your phone alongside running it on Android Auto. The feature has been in place for many companies over the past few months, but was discontinued shortly after it was first introduced in February.

With many Android Auto users on Reddit reporting success in the last few days, it looks like this change will be more widespread and hopefully permanent.

The original article from February is below.

Some Android Auto users have noticed over the past few days that recent updates to Google Maps for Android and the Android Auto app have removed support for using maps on their phone while Android Auto is running. I was. This change was a big change for the platform, Maps on my phone always gave me an error message that the app couldn’t be opened while Android Auto was running.

This is obviously frustrating as the Android Autos version of the map is limited compared to the mobile one. For example, the Phone app supports showing more data about destinations and a user-created list of places, but the Android Auto version does not.

The change doesn’t seem to have been particularly widely rolled out, but a few users reported being able to open Google Maps while running Android Auto in a Reddit thread. This change may be related to Google Maps v11.67.0701 and seems to work independently of the Android Auto app version. However, some people have reported that the app is blocked from opening even though they have that version of Maps installed, suggesting that this may be a bug. However, given that this was the first time something like this had happened, I was inclined to believe this was intentional.

I tried to reproduce the functionality and was able to open the map while Android Auto was running. Maps v11.67.0702 on my Pixel 7 Pro opened fine.

However, your results may vary, so let us know in the comments below if you open maps while Android Auto is running on your device.

Android Auto details:

