Nokia renews patent licensing deal with Apple to cover 5G and other technologies





Visitors talk to staff at the technology company Nokia’s exhibit at the PT Expo in Beijing on Sunday, June 4, 2023. The annual expo showcases Chinese and foreign technology companies. Credit: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Network infrastructure and 5G technology provider Nokia has signed a new long-term patent license agreement with Apple to replace the current agreement between the two companies that expires at the end of 2023.

The deal allows Apple to use technology from Finnish companies in its own products, as well as Nokia’s inventions in 5G and other technologies. The terms of the deal, which were announced late Friday, are classified.

Nokia expects to recognize revenue related to the deal from January 2024, and the company said the deal is consistent with its long-term outlook disclosed in the first quarter.

“This agreement reflects the strength of Nokia’s patent portfolio, decades of investment in research and development, and contributions to mobile phone standards and other technologies,” said Jenny Lukander, president of Nokia Technologies, in a statement. Stated.

A previous licensing agreement between Apple and Nokia was announced in May 2017.

According to Nokia, the company’s patent portfolio is based on more than 140 billion ($153 billion) invested in research and development since 2000, with about 20,000 patents, including more than 5,500 patent families declared essential for 5G. It is said to be made up of a family.

Based in Espoo, Finland, Nokia is one of the world’s leading suppliers of 5G, the latest generation of broadband technology, along with Ericsson of Sweden, Huawei of China and Samsung of South Korea.

