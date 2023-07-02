A factory that embraces a data-driven, AI-optimized future





Data is revolutionizing the manufacturing industry. Combining data with powerful tools such as edge computing, artificial intelligence/machine learning, and streaming analytics, real-time data enables a whole new level of innovation, thus enabling the rise of smarter factories. .

Total manufacturing product sales in 2022 was a whopping $203.7 billion (US$259.1 billion). Businesses around the world are desperate to keep up with the pace of innovation happening within their industry, and the UK has invested $50 million in a data innovation hub to help UK manufacturers accelerate the development of digital technologies. (US$63.6 billion). Ultimately, forward-looking companies should prioritize the combination of operational technology (OT) with edge and AI to enable use cases that offer significant benefits.

Unlocking the evolution of smart manufacturing

The “edge” in manufacturing is the production environment where cameras, sensors, machines and assembly lines generate data. Enterprises use edge computing technologies to collect and interpret data from these sources or automated control systems connected to these sources. The data is then analyzed using streaming data analytics and AI to enable real-time insights for rapid decision-making and immediate action.

However, the same influx of data at the edge can paradoxically be a barrier to transformation. Extending data sets with new data types to new edge locations can overwhelm edge technologies and create data silos. Having a well-structured edge infrastructure is critical to success.

Despite these challenges, manufacturers and others continue to innovate at the edge and differentiate themselves based on their ability to extract value from edge data. Today, this means using AI and ML to process massive datasets and return insights in near real-time as the data is created and used.

Revolutionizing Manufacturing: AI at the Edge

AI can improve organizational security, efficiency, skills, and product quality. All help organizations stay relevant and competitive in an ever-evolving environment. Some of the impactful and unique benefits of AI are:

Reducing defects: AI can track products as they move through the factory after they arrive. Computer vision helps speed up and automate work-in-progress throughout the production cycle. Defects can be identified, flagged and traced down to individual processes and components in real time so that they can be remedied immediately rather than after the defective product is completed. Minimize breakdowns: AI-driven predictive maintenance systems use data from sensors and IoT devices to pinpoint the exact location of maintenance requirements. This saves a great deal of the time technicians normally spend diagnosing problems and enables organizations to proactively predict and prevent similar equipment failures in the future. Proactively keeping equipment and processes up and running at optimal performance levels helps organizations protect their employees, avoid disruptions, and reduce maintenance costs for him. Address knowledge gaps: Augmented Reality (AR)-based AI systems allow off-site experts to virtually visit factories, assess situations directly using an AR interface, and alert field workers to problems. can be taught or trained to resolve AI can also understand the context of a situation and load a standard process of recommended action. Each step is clearly illustrated in AR, enabling untrained workers to perform complex tasks when an expert is normally needed but not available.Create more value at the edge

AI at the manufacturing edge promises some compelling benefits, but poses some unique challenges that must be addressed.

Organizations need to build a strong foundation of backend infrastructure and consulting services to fully understand the entire process from edge data ingestion to desired business outcomes from start to finish.

To further simplify the deployment, integration, security and management of systems built with manufacturing AI, experts accelerate time to value with solutions designed specifically for smart manufacturing use cases can. By choosing an engineering-validated AI solution, companies can overcome barriers to adoption, such as lack of AI expertise in the field. A validated design is a tested and proven configuration, designed from the ground up to dynamically adapt to your needs based on your specific use case. These integrated solutions are rigorously tested and documented to help speed and simplify deployment.

enhance results

The use cases behind today’s success stories are as diverse as the manufacturing subsector, but recurring themes are also emerging. These include Connected Workers, Overall Equipment Efficiency, Predictive Maintenance, Production Quality, Yield Optimization, Logistics Enhancement, Production Optimization, Digital Twins, etc., all of which are the most common manufacturing One of the edge use cases.

Common use cases for AI-enabled edge computing and data analytics are predictive maintenance, computer vision, production quality, and digital twins. All of this requires analyzing vast amounts of multidimensional data such as images, audio and sensor readings from connected devices, equipment and other assets. Connected worker productivity and safety use cases leverage high-speed, ultra-low latency connections such as Wi-Fi and phone data to deliver just-in-time productivity and safety information To do. Other emerging use cases, such as AR and mixed reality for maintenance and training applications, will need the flexibility and cost-effectiveness of 5G networks to solve long-standing connectivity and Wi-Fi data throughput problems. .

In an increasingly competitive and demanding world, the combination of these technologies and use cases allows manufacturers to do what customers want when they want – while meeting stringent profitability, sustainability and safety goals. , we will be able to offer innovative and high quality products at competitive prices.

Smart manufacturers are harnessing the power of AI at the edge to realize tangible and measurable business benefits of better, faster insights right when you need them. increase. This intelligent manufacturing approach enables you to differentiate and compete in a highly competitive global market.

