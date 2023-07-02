Zurn: Product innovation outperforming its peers (NYSE:ZWS)





Zurn Elkay Water Products Corporation (NYSE:ZWS) has recently rebounded in its operating margin along with its stock price performance. Due to my DCF numbers and years of stock dilutive overvaluation, I believe the company is currently on hold despite experiencing recovery, solid dividends and product innovation. increase.

Business overview

Zurn Elkay Water Products Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures and markets water management products internationally, including in the United States and Canada. The company offers a wide range of water safety and control solutions under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names. This list includes interceptors, water control and backflow systems, fire protection tools, PEX piping and tubing, valves, fittings, installation equipment, and more.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation offers water safety and control plus flow system products including point drains, fire hydrants, equipment carriers, chemical systems for waste water, isolation devices and separators, neutralizing acid systems, and monitoring systems. doing. Zurn and Green Turtle are the brands used to market these items.

The company also specializes in designing, manufacturing and marketing alerts, applications and services for remote monitoring of tanks. This area of ​​the company focuses on providing effective and reliable tank level monitoring.

A variety of sensor-operated flush valves are also available from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation under the names Aquaflush, AquaSense, and AquaVantage. In addition to our AquaSpec brand rugged commercial faucets, we also offer EcoVantage and Zurn One brand water saving appliances. Under the Just Manufacturing brand, the company’s product line includes stainless steel products such as sinks and plumbing fittings. In addition, we also offer various drinking water items such as dispensers and filters.

Zulun

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation is currently valued at $4.7 billion and delivers a 5% return on invested capital. Zurn shares hit a 52-week high of $32.86, a low of $19.29, and are now trading at $26.89. However, it’s worth noting that the company’s GAAP is 88.44, suggesting a potentially higher valuation compared to its peers.

Zurn PER GAAP vs peers 1Y (seeking alpha)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation also offers a dividend yield of 1.04%, offering investors a potential source of passive income in addition to the potential for stock appreciation. This dividend demonstrates Zurn’s commitment to rewarding its shareholders, considering its 66.8% payout ratio. It’s worth noting that the company’s free cash flow is recovering after experiencing challenges related to declining profitability.

A sustainable payout ratio and improved FCF position demonstrate Zurn’s dividend resilience and future growth potential. This financial flexibility allows the company to not only support a dividend program, but also strategically invest his FCF to remain competitive during the recovery phase. This strategic allocation of resources contributes to Zurn’s long-term sustainability and strengthens its ability to seize market opportunities.

As expected, an interesting observation was the annual dilution of Zurn shares due to issuance. This dilution was particularly pronounced at a time when profitability was a challenge and free cash flow was squeezed. However, this strategic approach has allowed Zurn to have sufficient cash to effectively support its core business.

Stock performance (seeking alpha)

Earnings

Zurn delivered extraordinary results in the first quarter of 2023, exceeding market expectations despite challenging economic conditions. Company beats both revenue and earnings expectations, with earnings per share up $0.03 to $0.18 and revenue up $25.11 million to $372 million, reflecting impressive 55% year-over-year growth bottom. This achievement not only demonstrates Zurn’s ability to overcome profitability concerns, but also highlights its strong growth trajectory and expanding margins. Furthermore, the company’s reaffirmation of this year’s guidance gives confidence and underscores its resilience in the face of adversity for a promising second half of 2023.

Underperforming the broader market

Over the past five years, Zulun has underperformed the S&P 500 after adjusting for dividends. While the company’s earnings have fallen by comparison, Zurn has held up until his current FCF stock is in crisis and is poised for a strong recovery that will outpace earnings in the future.

Comparison of Zurn and S&P 500 5Y (created by author using bar chart)

analyst consensus

Over the past three months, analysts have consistently recommended Zulun as a strong buy. However, the average target price of $26.43 suggests a slight downside of 1.72%. I believe this forecast could become more accurate as analysts factor in the recent stock price rally and the recovery in margins shown in the last earnings call.

Analyst Consensus (TradingView)

Balance sheet

Despite recent declines, Zurn has maintained a relatively strong balance sheet as evidenced by its 5.07x interest coverage ratio. This shows that the company has the ability to repay its debts even if its operating profit declines. Additionally, Zurn boasts a liquidity ratio of 2.97, highlighting the company’s ability to navigate uncertain times and pursue growth opportunities in a stable environment.

Financial Status (Alpha Spread)

Interest Coverage (Alpha Spread)

Solvency ratio (alpha spread)

An encouraging factor is the strength of Zurn’s balance sheet, especially its debt. The company diligently repaid long-term debt and successfully reduced current liabilities. This strategic approach will increase Zurn’s future free cash flow flexibility and pave the way for potential growth opportunities.

Zurn Debt Yearly (Alpha Spread)

evaluation

Before performing a discounted cash flow analysis based on my assumptions, I realized the importance of using the capital asset pricing model to determine Zurn’s cost of capital and weighted average cost of capital. With a risk-free interest rate of 3.84% based on the 10-year Treasury yield, my calculation yielded a cost of capital of 7.9%. This number represents the expected return an investor would require to offset the risk associated with owning Zurn stock.

Calculation of cost of capital (created by author using alpha spread)

Using the aforementioned cost of capital, we performed a comprehensive analysis to calculate Zurn’s weighted average cost of capital. As a result, the WACC was determined to be 7.44%, below the industry average of 9.82%. This indicates that Zurn’s overall cost of capital, which considers both debt and equity, is relatively lower than its peers.

WACC calculation (created by author using alpha spread)

Using the firm model DCF approach to conduct the analysis and specifically focusing on free cash flow to the firm, Zurn is currently overvalued by approximately 27%, with an estimated fair value of approximately $19.75. I have come to a conclusion. This valuation takes into account a discount rate of 7.33% applied over a 5-year period. Additionally, my guess is that Zurn will recover its operating margin over time and leverage product enhancements to increase its revenue potential.

5Y Firm Model DCF with FCFF (created by the authors using alpha spread)

Capital structure (created by author using alpha spread)

DCF Financials (created by the authors using alpha spread)

Production innovation that drives growth

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation’s product innovation strategy centers around creating and delivering cutting-edge water management solutions that meet the changing needs of its customers. They aim to leverage breakthrough technology and industry knowledge to deliver cutting-edge products that improve water efficiency, sustainability and performance.

Zurn Connected Products are an example of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation innovation. This product line uses smart technology and networks to improve the capabilities and effectiveness of water management.

The Zurn Connected Flush Bulb is just one example of the range of Zurn Connected products. This flush valve utilizes IoT technology to remotely monitor and manage water usage in commercial toilets. Flush bulbs have sensors that can track usage and send information to a central system. Facility managers can get real-time data on water usage, usage patterns and potential problems through cloud-based platforms or mobile apps.

Zurn connection flush valves have many advantages. First, it enables proactive water management by providing information about trends in water usage. Facility managers can identify high-use areas and take water-saving measures. Second, the remote monitoring capability allows maintenance workers to be notified of potential problems such as leaks and breakdowns, allowing for quick remediation and reducing water waste. Finally, these flush valve connections enable remote diagnostics and adjustments, improving maintenance procedures and eliminating the need for in-person inspections.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation demonstrates its commitment to innovation and sustainability by incorporating smart technology into its products. The Zurn Connected Flush Valve is an example of how commercial restroom facilities are using connectivity and data analytics to increase water management effectiveness, reduce water usage and improve overall performance. I believe that innovations such as this will allow companies to charge higher prices while remaining competitive with additional product availability, which may improve margins or reduce the value lost during inflation for consumers. We believe that this will allow us to offset the costs of our products and services, resulting in a competitive pricing advantage.

Zurn Innovation (Zurn)

risk

Competitive Pressure: Zurn competes with both incumbents and new entrants in a highly competitive market. Competitors may offer comparable goods and services at lower prices or with better features, which could cause Zurn to lose market share and reduce profitability.

Regulatory and Compliance Risks: Zurn works in a regulated sector and is bound by many regulations and laws relating to worker safety, environmental integrity and product safety. Failure to follow these rules may result in penalties, legal consequences, reputational damage and business interruption.

Conclusion

In summary, Zurn is currently on hold despite experiencing a recovery, solid dividend and product innovation, due to my DCF numbers and years of overvaluation given stock dilution. I think.

