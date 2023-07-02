



If you enjoy traveling to some of the world’s most interesting and dynamic cities, the SmartCitiesWorld website is one useful roadmap. The organization is not in the travel industry, but serves as a guide to how major cities around the world are using new technologies to make their urban worlds more resilient, sustainable, safe and prosperous.

Readers who want to know more about what’s happening in other cities will enjoy SmartCitiesDive’s online journalism. It’s an effective way to monitor what’s happening in other cities and follow national trends for better or worse. Let’s pick up Friday’s field-led article. Pedestrian fatalities in 2022 will reach their highest level in 41 years, with more than 7,500 dead. California was the only city with more pedestrian fatalities than Texas. San Antonio, a Vision Zero city, is also seeing an increase in pedestrian fatalities.

This helps our local elected officials understand that the challenges we face in San Antonio are challenges we face everywhere, to a greater or lesser degree. We can learn a lot by studying how other cities are adopting new technologies to better serve their citizens and increase transparency and inclusion.

The United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) has developed a strategic plan for cities to make sustainability and civic participation a global reality.

San Antonio is on its way to becoming a smart city, and last week the city’s Innovation Authority released a 57-page smart city roadmap, an innovation that was first launched in 2007 and is currently gaining momentum. A roadmap is a blueprint for change and transformation, adopting policies that address a city’s most pressing challenges (poverty, transport, affordable housing, insecure infrastructure, mitigating climate change, etc.) and empowering the public. This is a big step towards more direct engagement with To increase public access to data.

The City of San Antonios (COSA) Office of Innovation has a long track record of challenging the local government status quo, says Innovation Director Brian Dillard in the roadmap’s opening message. The entire message is worth reading. It clearly states the needs of the community and the goals of the roadmap.

Wouldn’t it be great if you could click on a city’s website, get instant updates on disruptive road improvement projects with the option to share your thoughts, and get some really useful responses?

No matter how much smart thinking and community involvement is put into the process, a smart city cannot simply publish a good report. Success will be measured first by the serious buy-in of Mayor Ron Nirenberg and the newly seated City Council, which is currently on summer break, as well as city manager Eric Walsh and senior officials.

The challenge is getting from here to there. Long-term success will be measured by a real change in culture, both in the way private municipal governments and police interact with citizens, especially in situations that frequently get out of control and have fatal consequences.

No technology in the world can replace a culture of mediocre service. A few days after this year’s Fiesta, I called a specially trained customer service representative from the city to complain about the amount of trash in the street in front of our home on East Arsenal Street after the King William Fair. called 311 to respond to city service requests. I spent a lot of time cleaning up spills on the sidewalks and on the grounds, but confetti etc that fell on the street needed a vacuum.

I respect Mr. Beto Altamirano. His technology company IRYS (previously known as his CityFlag) designed a technology-driven 311 system for cities. In my case, it took quite some time before a well-meaning person contacted me and reported that there was no street cleaning scheduled. That wasn’t really what I wanted to hear. I pointed out that Broadway was busy after the Fiesta parade, as were the streets of the King William district after the fair. I expected the same service.

A few hours later, as I watched from my window, a city employee came in in a four-wheeler, parked across the street from our house next to the HEB headquarters, and drove along the grocery company’s fence. I picked up two pieces of trash and then left without looking at anything. At the garbage dump in front of our house. By the time I stepped onto her sidewalk to talk to her, she was gone.

No technology in the world can explain human behavior. But technological advances matter. A positive step is the city’s newly designed website, SA.gov. The site first launched in his February, and while many pages have yet to be updated and migrated from san antonio.gov, the new site is much more user-friendly.

Another important step was an event last week to celebrate the Roadmap release with the community. The event was held in the historic Dry Goods Building at 107 North Flores Street, which will be transformed into the new headquarters of downtown developer Weston Urban. Altamirano and I moderated various speed-dating panel discussions with standing room audiences, energetic young professionals and older community members interested in improving the city’s services. It blended in nicely.

In today’s world, there is a lack of trust between citizens and local governments, Weston Urban’s David Robinson Jr. said at a panel discussion. That’s right. In addition to that, master plans, strategy reports, and major initiatives depend on the people behind them. I have seen such efforts in San Antonio bring real change. I’ve seen other projects gathering dust on the shelves of City Hall offices that never materialized.

We should applaud the efforts of the Innovation Bureau. The City of San Antonio’s more than 13,000 civilian and uniformed employees have accepted their good work and are committed to advancing San Antonio not only as one of the fastest growing cities in the nation, but as one of the nations. Let’s see if we’re following our roadmap. smart city.

