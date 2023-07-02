Bill Gates inspired young Nigerians to use science and innovation to solve problems





That week, Nigerian youth led tech billionaire and philanthropist speaking at the Pan-African Youth Forum 2023 in Lagos state on the theme of “Unlocking the Power of Youth in Science and Innovation”. Mr. Bill Gates was invited to the audience.

Moderator of the event, Dr. Bosun Tijani, co-founder and CEO of Co-Creation Hub (CcHUB), said the purpose of the event is to educate and inspire young people about the process and methods of innovation. I made it clear earlier that it was. Use science and technology to solve critical problems.

In his presentation, Microsoft founder Gates discusses his fascination with coding, how he got into the tech industry at a young age, and his belief in the power of technology to improve lives and drive the digital revolution. rice field.

Emphasizing that young people in Nigeria have a unique opportunity to contribute to the development of the country by leveraging new technologies to strengthen areas such as health, education and finance, he emphasized to the technology entrepreneurs who attended the event. He urged them to embrace their potential and work towards a better future for their country. .

Prominent philanthropist faces challenges as Nigeria allocates funds for future investments, ensures long-term economic and security stability, and promotes policies that effectively use resources for the benefit of the country highlighted the challenges to be addressed.

Recognizing the potential of Nigeria’s talented young people, Gates emphasized the importance of investing in their skills, passion and determination to promote infectious diseases, maternal health, food nutrition, women’s empowerment, and technology-driven forward thinking. encouraged young people to tackle pressing issues such as .

Also read from Nigeria Tribune

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribuneonlineng.com/day-bill-gates-inspired-young-nigerians-to-solve-problems-using-science-tech-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos