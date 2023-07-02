Boutique Hotel Trend Arrives in Branson, Missouri





change take

Missouri hotel innovators asked themselves what thoughtful modern hospitality should look like in the Ozarks. A ruling on the recently opened boutique hotel is still pending. But their approach provides a culmination to current trends in design thinking.

Leslie Barry

The Ozarks may have branding issues. Built in the ’80s and ’90s by a major hotel chain and perhaps a kitschy tourist spot, Branson has earned a reputation among some for making Midwestern Las Vegas even more family-friendly. But the team behind Ozarkar Lodge in Branson, Missouri, which opened on June 30, has some fresh ideas.

Jeremy Wells, partner at Longitude Design, a consultancy firm that runs the boutique hotel in Springfield, Missouri, says the Ozarks are not a hillbilly country. It’s not just cheesy stuff. “

That’s why Wells decided to jump into hotel ownership with Longitude business partner Dustin Myers.

According to Myers, we’ve noticed a lack of unique, modern, well-designed accommodation options in our backyard Ozark region.

The pair partnered with Eagle Pointe Hotel Partners, the investment firm that operates Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa and Basecamp Boulder, to purchase the 102-room hotel in 2021.

From podcasts to trading

The teams met about a year ago when Eagle Point’s Steven Zhang was a guest on the Wells & Myers podcast “Future Hospitality.”

We’re under contract for the property and just trying to find the right partner, Wells said.

After completing the Grand Tour, we arrived at Eagle Point.

Wells & Myers was responsible for the hotel’s conception and branding, and Eagle Point was responsible for the construction and development. Midwest-based design firm Parini focused on the guest room’s aesthetic.

Guestrooms at Ozarkar Lodge in Branson, Missouri, officially opened June 30. Source: Longitude Hospitality.best ozark accent

Locals Wells and Myers relied on some of their nostalgia when creating the lodge’s branding and design.

Many families have fond memories of their time at Table Rock Lake, Myers said. Table Rock Lake is one of America’s premier bass fishing lakes and is just a three-mile drive from Ozarkar.

“We wanted to use our experience as an outdoor lodge to help people connect with nature,” Myers said.

A creek running through the grounds gives the lodge an outdoor feel and serves as a reference point for all the hiking and mountain biking trails that surround the nearby lake.

The creek is one of the most special aspects of this property, so the entire creekside experience with a new pool, a natural playground for kids, dog-friendly spaces, and a cedar tub by the waterfall designed. “It’s over,” Myers said.

When creating the Lodge, they decided that if there was one vehicle that would represent the brand, it would be a vintage Jeep Wagoneer.

So they created branding materials and illustrations based on that idea. After that, they planned to buy and restore his 1982 Jeep his Wagoneer and park it in front of the house.

We seek the cooperation of local businesses to keep the hotel relevant locally. Kingdom Coffee created a custom roast. Molly Jogger, a local brand that makes pocket knives, playing cards and other outdoor products, sells products at the hotel’s storefront. The Lobby Bar serves charcuterie boards from nearby Terrell Creek Farm.

jeep wagoneer. Source: Ozarkar Lodge. Appeal to multiple generations?

Ozarkar Lodge’s demographic may skew towards millennials and Gen Z travelers, but Wells and Myers also hope the hotel will be a meeting place for grandparents to grandchildren.

Wells said the Branson area has a lot of multigenerational travel.

For example, lodges have fire pits, and hotel designers envision families gathering around to roast s’mores and popcorn makers (both of which the hotel sells).

Myers said he hopes this place will hold a special place in his heart as his children grow up, and that it will one day become a place he wants to bring his children.

Wells and Myers hope to develop more hotels in and around the Ozark-Branson area in the near future.

A lot of the challenges Branson has as a marketplace is that it hasn’t fully found its identity, Wells said. There is a lot of room for us and others to help define what it is.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://skift.com/2023/07/02/the-boutique-hotel-trend-arrives-in-branson-missouri/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos