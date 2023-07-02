Google Doodle Honors Amancay Diana Sacane: Learn More About This Argentinian Activist





Today’s doodle paid tribute to indigenous Argentinian human rights activist Amancay Diana Sacain. On this day in 2012, Saqueen made history as the first Argentinian trans woman to receive her national identity card confirming her gender.

This artwork by guest artist Juan Delacha from Buenos Aires depicts Sacane as a cheerful activist whose indomitable spirit left a lasting legacy despite the violence he faced throughout his life.

Born in Tucumun, Argentina on December 31, 1975, Sacaine was a proud descendant of the Diaguita tribe. She moved with her 15 siblings to Buenos Aires, where she spent most of her life. Ms. Sakhen’s journey was fraught with difficulties, as she was expelled from school when she came out as transgender. She frequently experienced police persecution and arrest for expressing her gender identity through her dress choices.

Throughout his life, Sacane fought tirelessly for LGBTQ+ rights. She was an active participant in various activist groups, was a member of the National Front for Gender Identity Law, and was a leader of the International Lesbian, Gay and Bisexual Association.

She founded the Movimiento Antidiscriminatorio de Liberacin (Movimiento Antidiscriminatorio de Liberacin), dedicated to advancing human rights in the queer community and promoting inclusion in schools, workplaces and hospitals. Because of her advocacy, transgender people will have their name and gender respected when seeking medical care.

Sacane’s efforts also led to the enactment of the Trans Work Quota Act, which guarantees that 1% of Buenos Aires’ public sector employees are from the transgender community. She didn’t live to see it, but the law was expanded nationwide in her 2020.

Sadly, Sacane was the victim of a hate crime in 2015, and her killer became the first person in Argentina to be convicted of a hate crime against the trans community.

Her resilience and achievements continue to inspire people. Sakane advocated for the inclusion of transgender people in the public sector, fought for the use of correct names in hospitals, and set her example as the first legally recognized transgender in her country. .

A Google Doodle showcasing Juan de Lacha’s illustration of Amancay Diana Saqueen is visible to Google users in Argentina and Mexico.

Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 12:06 PM (IST)

