“Frugal innovation is an effective tool for combining growth and sustainable development” (Anne-Sophie Pierre)





The outlines of frugal innovation sometimes blur. As a company, what does this concept cover?

Anne-Sophie Pierre Frugal innovation is doing better for more people with less. This is a philosophy born out of his jugaad by Navi Radjou (read his interview on page 14). This is the source of inspiration for Decathlon, we see thrifty innovation as a tool that can pursue several objectives such as sustainable development, experience, usage and cost reduction, and we started to take an interest in this. I’m here. In 2017, we started redesigning our backpacks with the idea of ​​minimizing what it takes to make a backpack. After reading Navi Radjou’s book, we understand that we are doing frugal innovation here.

Is it really an innovation, or rather a frugal transformation?

As. p. We do both, but it depends on which team or sport you’re working on. Keep in mind we cover very different activities and have several brands. Of course, your brand identity influences your vision of thrift. Some people find interesting ways to save money, emphasizing sustainable development and sobriety. Some advocate biomimicry and reduced environmental impact…

Did this parsimonious approach allow you to launch an entirely new product?

As. p. We have completely reimagined the mode of operation of an old but utilitarian tool, the stove. The solution we developed took 3 years of work and 16 prototypes, and some problems have been solved so we can really talk about innovation. Initially, we wanted to change the bivouac experience. The stove is heavy to carry, you have to carry the gas cylinder and you have to bring it back. Also, the user experience is not even pleasant as it is far from cooking over a wood fire. Additionally, the logistics of transporting gas, a hazardous material, has added further complexity to our business. So we set ourselves the goal of providing a gas-free, flame-visible cooking solution.I met a low-tech lab [lire le portrait de son fondateur dans T La Revue n7 Doit-on croire au progrs?], identified a stove system based on dual combustion technology. This solution was not compatible with our applications and users, so a long R&D work was carried out to produce a very easy-to-use woodstove that works on this dual-combustion principle. Developing frugal innovations is not always easy, as there are many design and safety standards that must be met.

Does frugal innovation mean going without any technology?

As. p. Rather, we see it as an opportunity to rethink certain uses. Take another look at our thrifty innovations. This is about an entry level aero bike. The development team for this product wanted to be able to display speed and distance traveled. Obviously, as soon as we talk about performing, our imagination quickly shifts to digital and technology. However, we have successfully developed a solution that allows this system to be driven by the energy generated by pedaling. We emphasized to our customers the fact that the bike does not need to be connected to a power source, so it can be installed outdoors, such as on a balcony. This reflection on energy also inspired his design of one of the lamps made for racing. It was battery powered and hung on the wrist. I noticed that users tend to buy lamps instead of replacing batteries. We wanted to transform this end of life, which represents a significant waste of money. Therefore, we have developed a lamp that operates without batteries by using magnets, coils, and the movement of runners. The price and usage of the lamp are the same, but the life is significantly improved.

What are you working on now?

As. p. We are into outdoor sports, the outdoors and are very good with a thrifty approach. We launched a low-tech innovation contest with the concept of a low-key and exciting hike. Products should have a low environmental impact, but sobriety should also be fun. A total of 92 teams, mainly from design and engineering departments, have submitted their bids. We are very pleased to see the interest this initiative has generated. It is also of interest to our network and competitors in this segment we call Outdoor Sports Valley. Navi Radjou should also talk about this in his next book. A representative of the Ministry of Ecological Transition, he is also a judge or partner of Low Tech Journal, ADEME and Kerlotec. Behind this effort, we can see an ecosystem of frugality and low-tech being built and growing. Concrete steps taken by companies can act as catalysts and bring stakeholders together.

Are your customers sensitive to this approach?

As. p. They are particularly sensitive to sustainable development issues and are increasingly asking questions about product traceability. Sustainable development includes aspects of procurement, ethics, recycling and biodiversity, so it’s not always easy to come up with a perfect answer… On the other hand, frugal innovation is what drives our team’s attention. I noticed it was getting higher and higher. and product designer. They are looking for new tools that can solve design and innovation problems while remaining consistent with the objectives of the Paris Agreement. After releasing the first version of the product and undergoing a new stage of work he may only the second version be environmentally friendly.

Will this approach outperform others?

As. p. Low tech still suffers from a bad reputation in certain societies. This can be likened to a low-cost approach to design challenges in the face of standards and regulations. Frugal innovation, on the other hand, is becoming more and more intriguing, but its definition is not so simple. because it has movement.

As a company, how can you benefit from frugal innovation?

As. At p. Decathlon, this concept of frugality is central to our DNA because innovation is a team sport and finding simple, smart solutions is our belief. What we really find is that sometimes being simple is becoming more complicated. In particular, we aim to combine this frugality and impact reduction goals. For businesses, frugal innovation is also an effective tool for combining growth and sustainable development. I now hope others will test the thrifty innovation and make good use of it. Because in doing so, solutions that scale will emerge.

