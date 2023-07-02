Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro could get significantly better battery than Pixel 7





The Google Pixel 7 series had a lot to offer, from the camera to the Android OS. Still, there were some areas where the Pixel user wished his Google had done better. In fact, I hadn’t ticked the right boxes when it came to charging speed. In fact, although several smartphone makers such as Realme, Xiaomi, Motorola, and Oppo have launched fast-charging smartphones, Google has never ventured into fast-charging technology. Google is currently focusing on the launch of its premium flagship series Pixel 8 later this year, and finally the Pixel 8 could have a significantly better battery and charging speed, at least better than the Pixel 7 series.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro may charge at 27W instead of the Pixel 7 Pro’s 23W, according to an Android Authority report. Similarly, the Pixel 8 is expected to support 24W charging speeds, while the Pixel 7 charges only 20W. This may seem like a baby step, but it could provide the increased charging power Pixel fans desperately want.

Battery improvement expected for Google Pixel 8 series

The same report also reveals the expected battery power of the Pixel 8 series. This suggests that the Google Pixel 8 could feature his 4485 mAh battery, which exceeds the Pixel 7’s 4270 mAh. Similarly, the Pixel 8 Pro is expected to have a new powerful 4,950 mAh battery, which surpasses the Pixel 7 Pro’s 4,926 mAh.

Apart from these, some previous leaks have suggested that the Pixel 8 could sport a 6.17-inch display, which is smaller than last year’s version’s 6.3-inch display. His standard Pixel smartphone is always limited to a refresh rate of 60-90 Hz. Even the Google Pixel 7 has a refresh rate of 90Hz. However, the latest leak suggests that the Pixel 8 could be stepped up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Google is also aiming to improve the rounded corners of both models.

Additionally, the Pixel 8 series is powered by Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, which could result in faster speeds.

The expected launch of the Google Pixel 8 series is still months away, so we’ll have to wait for more information as things could change.

