How to clean a high-rise retail building — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Work with a professional cleaning company

When it comes to cleaning high-rise commercial buildings, it is beneficial to hire professional cleaners for their services.

These professionals have the necessary knowledge, experience and specialized equipment to tackle the unique challenges of large commercial spaces. For example, rope access companies can be very helpful when reaching high-rise and difficult-to-access areas of a building.

Utilizes advanced technology and equipment such as industrial grade harnesses and ropes to safely navigate vertical surfaces and clean windows, façades and other elevated areas. This method not only ensures thorough cleaning, but also minimizes disruption to the retail store’s daily operations.

By partnering with an expert, you can save time and effort while maintaining a clean and inviting environment for your customers. In addition, professional cleaners provide valuable insight and recommendations for continuously maintaining the cleanliness and hygiene of your retail building.

Assemble necessary cleaning supplies and tools

Before embarking on a commercial skyscraper cleaning job, it is important to gather all the necessary cleaning supplies and equipment. Make a comprehensive checklist of necessary items such as cleaning agents, sanitizers, microfiber cloths, mops, brooms, buckets, vacuum cleaners, and reach extension poles. Check for any special equipment you may need, such as washing machines or carpet cleaners.

Make sure you have enough trash bags, gloves, and personal protective equipment (PPE) for your cleaning staff. Having all the consumables and equipment you need at your fingertips streamlines the cleaning process and helps you get the job done efficiently and effectively.

Make a cleaning schedule and plan

Developing a comprehensive cleaning schedule and plan is essential for effective cleaning of high-rise commercial buildings. Divide your building into zones or floors and assign specific cleaning tasks to each area. Consider peak and off-peak hours of operation to minimize disruption to customers and staff.

Establish a regular cleaning schedule that includes daily, weekly and monthly tasks. Clearly articulate responsibilities and expectations of cleaning staff and ensure accountability.

Additionally, take into account any specific requirements or areas that require special attention, such as restrooms or high traffic zones. A well-structured cleaning schedule and plan ensures that all areas of your retail building are cleaned regularly and thoroughly, helping to promote a clean and comfortable environment for your customers.

Thorough dusting and surface cleaning

Dusting and surface cleaning are essential steps in maintaining the cleanliness of high-rise commercial buildings. First, dust all surfaces, including shelves, displays, counters, fixtures, and furniture.

Use a microfiber cloth or duster to effectively trap dust without spreading it around. Pay particular attention to high traffic areas and frequently touched surfaces such as door handles and railings.

Wipe the surface with the appropriate cleaning agent for the material, such as glass cleaner for glass surfaces or wood polish for wooden joinery.

Regular and thorough dedusting and surface cleaning not only improve the appearance of your building, but also reduce allergens and dust accumulation, contributing to a healthier environment.

Thoroughly clean floors and carpets

Flooring and carpeting in high-rise commercial buildings require regular and thorough cleaning to maintain their appearance and longevity. First, sweep or vacuum the hard surface floor to remove any loose dirt or debris.

Then, mop the floor with a suitable cleaning solution and wipe thoroughly, paying attention to corners and edges. For carpet, consider steam cleaning or hot water extraction methods to effectively remove stains, dirt and odors.

Pay particular attention to areas with high traffic, spills, or heavy soiling. Inspect flooring for damage and wear, and plan any necessary repairs or replacements. A thorough cleaning of floors and carpets not only improves overall cleanliness of the building, but also creates a comfortable and welcoming environment for guests.

Work on cleaning exteriors and windows

