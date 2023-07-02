5 Google Pixel Tablet features that will make you regret buying an iPad Pro





Google’s Pixel Tablet is a hot new product, but it might just be making me question my iPad Pro. This isn’t to say that Google’s devices are inherently better than my iPad Pro, just that as an iPadOS user there are some things I envy.

My iPad Pro got a new lease on life recently after reviewing Plugable’s UDS-7IN1 docking station. This device further enhances the value of iPad Pro as a productivity powerhouse. This really helped bring out the best in Apple’s devices and turn my slate into a tiny workstation. But part of my heart is still conflicted.

No matter how good it is, how powerful it is, how much potential it has, there are some things it lacks. And I know exactly where to find them. Here are five features of the Google Pixel Tablet that made him regret buying an iPad Pro.

1. Google Pixel Tablet Dock

(Image source: Google)

Don’t get me wrong, I love a good dock. they’re so wonderful In fact, I recently reviewed Plugable’s UDS-7IN1 docking station. This device made me appreciate my iPad Pro even more. But the Pixel Tablet’s dock has lived rent-free in my mind ever since it was announced. That has nothing to do with cable-free charging or excellent audio from the dock’s built-in speakers. What I find most appealing is the Pixel Tablet’s ability to turn into a smart home-style hub when docked.

I love the idea of ​​nesting a Google slate in the dock of my bedside table to keep all my WiFi-enabled furniture close at hand, as well as a nice little clock and weather preview. It’s very sad, but it’s true. Throwing the word smart in front of anything makes me feel like a rash all over my body. I love smart things. Probably because I’m dumber than a bag of stones sniffing glue.

Apple also announced a similar feature in iOS 17 called Standby Mode that turns your smartphone into a digital alarm clock, calendar, or photo frame. Inexplicably, the same feature didn’t take root in his iPadOS. Even if a larger screen for such features seems to be the obvious candidate. Instead, we may have to wait until WWDC 2024 to see this feature coming to the iPad. Alternatively, you can get the full experience right now on his Pixel Tablet from Google. After all, a year is a long time to wait.

2. Customizing Android

(Image credit: Nova Launcher)

When it comes to UI, I have nothing against Apple’s design ethos. I appreciate the clean and modern interface as much as the next user. But I also love being able to put my own stamp on things.

If you’re willing to invest significant time, you can manage impressive visual customizations such as icons, widgets, and backgrounds on your iPad. However, most of them involve time-consuming and sneaky shortcut configuration. It’s definitely customizable. But it falls short of the kind of customization offered by Android devices.

Alternative launchers like Nova Launcher, Apex Launcher and Smart Launcher 6 offer deep customization options that allow you to completely overhaul the look and feel of your device. Android Launcher lets you change almost everything on your home screen, from font type, font color, icon style, icon size, and even gives you the option to implement touch gesture shortcuts to your favorite apps. increase.

Your tablet may be produced along the same production line as other tablets, but with such incredible customization at your fingertips, you can customize your Android experience exactly the way you want it, giving your device a distinctly personal touch. You can give it a unique identity that you feel belongs to.

3. The Complete Gboard Experience

(Image credit: Emojipedia)

Google’s popular keyboard alternative Gboard is now available on the iPad, and it’s… good? It’s certainly not the Gboard I’ve been using on my Android phone. Gboard for iPad is a stripped-down experience that removes all the oddities that Google’s keyboard offers, not to mention much improved clipboard functionality.

The biggest gripe for many is probably the lack of Gboard’s split keyboard feature. This feature places both halves of the keyboard at the edge of the screen, making it easier to type while holding a large device such as a tablet. But for me it’s the lack of his Emoji Kitchen on his Gboard where the user can blend two of his emojis to create stickers with different results.

Banana Emoji + Turtle Emoji = Turtle sticker with a banana on its head. This is probably the single best use of silicon chips I’ve ever seen. This is what Ada Lovelace has worked hard to achieve. But to reach the pinnacle of technological invention, you need to use an Android device. Android devices such as Pixel Tablets. iPad Emoji + Heartbreak Emoji.

4. More Versatile Multitasking

(Image source: Google)

Split View on iPad works best horizontally, effectively splitting the screen into two mini tablets for easy multitasking. However, in portrait orientation, the situation becomes a little more frustrating. You might think that the iPad adjusts the horizontal splits to maximize the area each screen can interact with, but you’d be wrong.

Instead, the screen remains (currently) split vertically, revealing two unnaturally elongated windows that act as much as a hammer made of contact explosives. You can also do some vertical multitasking, but that’s either dealt with using the Slide Over window or messing around with the Stage Manager to get things in place. This can be a bit time consuming, frustrating, and exactly the type of problem you want to avoid if you want to multitask in the first place.

In contrast, the Pixel Tablet automatically splits the screen gracefully in either orientation, giving each pane the maximum amount of screen space. It’s that simple. No more navigating apps with Stage Manager, just long press and quick tap. Why can’t everything in life be so simple?

5. WhatsApp for Android Tablets

(Image credit: GizChina)

Can you believe WhatsApp came to Wear OS before the iPad? Because it happened. In fact, native support for WhatsApp is not yet available on the iPad. The best thing iPad users can do is link Safari to WhatsApp Web. Even so, you will lose access to important features such as notification of new messages.

Despite WhatsApp being so popular on iOS, the messaging app development team doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to cater to the needs of iPad users. The last word we heard about the service moving toward Apple’s productization came in January 2022 when we interviewed WhatsApp boss Will Cathcart at The Verge. Cathcart said much of the infrastructure for native apps on the iPad is in place, but he wouldn’t make any promises at this point. pig.

Still, those with Pixel tablets are already enjoying the world’s most popular chat app thanks to WhatsApp’s Android tablet support. Plus, it features a split-screen feature that displays contacts and chats in separate panes, and is tablet-optimized for quick and easy access to multiple chats. You can also receive notifications. notice!

Owluk

I know a lot of what I’ve listed here is irrelevant to some people, but that’s fine with me. I also know that many of the iPad Pro’s advantages outweigh many of the iPad’s disadvantages that come with it.

Do you plan to ditch your iPad for a Pixel Tablet any time soon? Not likely. But that doesn’t mean you can’t admire some of the features that Google’s excellent products offer.

