After switching to the smart toilet, the cat was pleased

You are a cat person or a dog person, but I am a cat person. My cat, Norbert, is a loud orange boy and the cutest ever. They are easy to care for, but one thing I, and probably all cat owners, fear is litter boxes.

It’s dirty, smelly, and scooping cat work every day is just a chore. Especially since there is a trash can in the house, it is necessary to clean it frequently.

When given the chance to try out the Whisker’s Litter-Robot 4 (self-flushing toilet), I was thrilled. It’s expensive ($699), but it solves a cat owner’s daily problem of having to scoop up cat litter.

Norbert and I tried the robot toilet and we were both impressed. I would go so far as to call this device life-changing for cat owners, and while Norbert’s response was just a meow, I can tell he appreciates providing a clean litter box every day. I was.

to set up

The robot toilet comes out of an already assembled box. Just plug it in and follow the instructions that appear. You’ll need to download his free Whisker app and connect the unit to the app via Bluetooth (it’s also connected to his Wi-Fi at home).

Whisker Litter-Robot 4 recommended by ZDNET

Check how often your cat uses the litter box and how much your cat weighs. With this robotic toilet, you can also automate scooping poop.

Overall it was easy to set up, but some things needed clarification. It took me a while to learn that this device is so sensitive that it “senses” a cat, even if you’ve played around with the box and figured it out. It took me a bit of fiddling with the app and toilet buttons, but in the end it took me very little time.

no more scooping

The Whisker app gives you insight into when your cat is in the crate, when the cleaning cycle is in progress, when the cleaning cycle is complete, as well as the overall history and average usage of your cat. I never paid much attention to how often my cat used the litter box during the day, but now I can see every time she goes to the litter box and the normal range, and I feel much better. I was.

History tracking can prove to be helpful for pet owners to catch things like urinary tract infections (when a kitten starts urinating more often) and catch them early before they become serious.

Alison Murray/ZDNET

I also like the smart scale built into the Litter-Robot 4. It automatically records your cat’s weight each time you use it, so you can track your weight gain and loss.

The device is much quieter than my friend’s robot toilet I’ve seen, and it didn’t frighten Norbert with its noise.

The app will tell you the clean trash level and the waste level. It took about a week and a half to reach 85% waste, at which point it was emptied. It was very easy to remove the waste liner and replace it with a new bag. The Litter-Robot 4 comes with a few trash bags, but you’ll eventually have to purchase extra trash bags on her Whisker website.

Despite having a near 100% excretion rate, I have never smelled his toilet and it is refreshing to say the least.

Is it worth it?

With the Whisker Litter-Robot 4, you’ll never go back to a regular toilet. You get insight into Norbert’s overall health and daily cleaning, so it’s worth it. Be patient with the setup process and while your cat learns its new routine. Norbert’s opinion favors the new toilet because it makes the transition very smooth and allows you to use a clean toilet every time.

The Whisker Litter-Robot 4 is no doubt expensive, but the company also offers the previous-generation Litter-Robot 3 for a bit less at $549. It’s definitely an investment, but it’s the kind of automated technology I can stand for.

