How to Create Content with AI in Google Docs: A Step-by-Step Guide





During the Google I/O 2023 event, the tech giant unveiled a variety of exciting AI updates including PaLM 2, enhancements to Google Bard, and Generative AI Search. One notable introduction is the “Help me write” feature in Google Workspace, also known as Duet AI. The feature is now available to a wider user base, allowing individuals to leverage his AI when writing in his Google Docs. If you’re interested in incorporating AI into your content creation process, follow the step-by-step tutorial below.

Enable “Help me write” in Google Docs:

1. First, join the waitlist for a generative AI experience in Google Docs and other Workspace apps. To do this, select “Sign Up” from the top menu.

2. Once you are whitelisted, you will receive a confirmation email. Then open Google Docs and start a new document.

3. In the upper left corner you will see a floating button labeled “Help me write”.

4. Click the button and a magic window will appear. Enter a prompt that specifies the type of content you want to create: letter, email, blog post, poem, social media post, fictional story, marketing copy. Finally, click “Create”.

5. Within seconds, the ‘Help me write’ function will generate a response within Google Docs. Once satisfied with the output,[挿入]Click to add it to your document.

Refining AI-generated text in Google Docs:

1. If you are not satisfied with the generated text and want new output,[再作成]Click or consider further filtering from the dropdown menu.

2. Additionally, you can select an existing paragraph, right-click and adjust the text with options to rephrase, elaborate, shorten, and formalize.

Disable “help me write” in Google Docs:

1. If you don’t want to use or want to disable the “Help me write” AI feature in Google Docs, please click “Tools” to opt out of the Labs program.

2. Finally, in the pop-up window[確認]Click to confirm your selection.

In short, this feature will allow you to streamline your content creation process without relying solely on AI chatbots like ChatGPT to help with essays, poems, and other content-related tasks.

