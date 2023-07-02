Why Agriculture Is Key To The Future Of California’s Tech Sector





The world may see California primarily as the home of Silicon Valley and Hollywood, but the most obvious advantage it has over its competitors is in agricultural technology. A new study, Growing California Industries, identified California industries as one of the six industries most important to the future of the state’s economy.

Advances in agricultural technology will affect California’s future in many ways, just as AI, streaming movies, and electric cars. Agriculture is by far the strongest sector in terms of employment in California. According to the latest 2022 Wages and Employment Census, the state has 419,582 farmers, more than four times as many as Washington, the next largest state.

While high-tech companies and corporate headquarters are heading elsewhere, California’s agricultural dominance remains unchallenged. The agricultural industry supplies more than one-third of the country’s vegetables and three-quarters of the country’s fruits and nuts. In 2021, state farms and ranches generated $51.1 billion in product revenue. In the same year, agricultural exports will reach $22.5 billion in 2021, up 7% from 2020.

Nonetheless, California agriculture faces significant challenges from climate change and state policies to respond to that change. Some environmental groups in places as diverse as the Berkshires of Massachusetts and the Mojave Desert are concerned about the expansion of wind and solar installations in rural areas and vacant lots. In California, conservation groups will need to convert up to 10% of current farmland, or 1.6 to 3.1 million acres, to clean energy over the next few decades to meet the state’s net zero goal. I estimate.

Regulatory changes can change the California agricultural industry. Taking a breather from last year’s drought won’t change the situation. The cost of regulatory compliance has steadily increased over the past decade. State methane regulations are already draining dairy farms in what was once one of California’s largest food-producing sectors. Cropland is steadily declining, dropping 500,000 acres over the past two years, and is expected to lose at least another 500,000 acres by 2040 due to persistent water shortages.

To meet the needs of the most affluent agricultural economies, we need to build stronger partnerships between state governments and farmers, and focus on research and introduction of new technologies.

Like California, producing food for hundreds of millions of people requires a focus on efficiencies and methods as high as semiconductor and automobile manufacturing operations.

Understand that agricultural technology is not a single technology, but rather a collection of them, redefining both the nature of how we grow food and the nature of what we think of as food. is important. California is already a leader in some of these areas.

Automate the planting, fertilizing and harvesting of crops and animal foods. Technological advances in these areas, such as robotic harvesters, drone-monitored moisture sensors, and robotic delivery of hormones essential to milk production, will reduce the number of people needed for food production and improve yields.

Modify plants to be more adaptable to changing environments. These agricultural technology efforts include finding ways to make crops more tolerant of drought and heat. Methods include crossing existing lines of crops and using gene-editing techniques such as CRISPR/Cas9. A research project led by a group of scientists at the University of California, Davis, is using gene editing to create disease-resistant rice, which could have global implications.

Growing food directly from cells in the lab. Meat grown in labs, rather than using traditional animal husbandry methods, is getting closer to reality. Chicken grown directly from cells was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration. This is the first time lab-grown meat has been approved for human consumption.

Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. To combat global warming, agricultural technology focuses on how to reduce methane, CO2 and other greenhouse gases. In California, scientists are experimenting with ways to capture the gas on farms and reduce the way animals produce methane in their bodies.

Scientists at the University of California, Davis are feeding cows small amounts of seaweed, which could reduce the amount of methane the animals produce by up to 82%. Another long-term project at the University of California, Davis, found that agricultural land can effectively sequester carbon by changing cover crops and how the soil is cultivated.

Reduce water usage. Water recycling technology shows good results. Other technologies such as dry farming, cover crops and new crop rotation techniques also show promise in California. All types of fruits and vegetables use recycled water where available. In Southland, for example, strawberries are grown with recycled water and a growing variety of crops.

All of these initiatives have attracted investor interest. Venture capital investment in the state’s agricultural technology startups totaled $5.6 billion in 2020, representing 20% ​​of the global total. Lab-grown meat and fish, vertical farming and biotech start-ups were the top agricultural technology investments last year.

Howard Yana-Shapiro, a researcher at the University of California, Davis and former head of plant science at Mars, said the state is an ideal location to combine laboratory innovation in agricultural technology with its large-scale adoption. Say there is.

He said advances made in California, such as fruit trees that use much less water and dairy farms that produce less polluting wastewater, can be extended to other parts of the world to build a more sustainable planet.

The goal should be to keep farmers and dairies sustainable in this state. When these businesses exit, they tend to relocate to states and countries with less pressure on environmental stewardship and innovation, Shapiro said. They also tend to move to temperate states with higher water and power requirements.

Agricultural innovation is a key component of industrial sustainability, so state governments will need to be more intentional in fostering agricultural technology.

Agricultural technology research is now conducted through funding public universities and private companies providing research grants. California does not have a direct research grant program outside of the university system. (In the past decade, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the main public research and development funder of agriculture, has cut its funding by a third nationwide.)

Given the critical role public-private partnerships play in innovation, states should develop focused incentives to help accelerate the efforts of agritech start-ups. The state has a research and development tax credit, which is primarily used for electronics and semiconductor research, helping the industry thrive. A similar approach must now be adopted to enable agricultural technology to thrive.

Joel Kotkin is a Presidential Fellow of Urban Futures at Chapman University. Marshall Topransky is a clinical assistant professor of management science at Chapman University’s Argyros School of Business and Economics.

