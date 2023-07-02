Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro leaks reveal battery and charging improvements





Google’s recent Pixel phones have few weaknesses, but one area where both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro underwhelm is battery life. In our stamina test, the former lasted just over seven hours, while the latter lasted over an hour. That’s not great. Ten hours is a no-brainer for most cell phones.

The good news is that Google seems to be taking some small steps to address this issue with the Pixel 8.

This comes through leaker Kamila Wojciechowska, who has been steadily revealing information about the upcoming device from sources inside Google. Past leaks have featured a Tensor G3 chip, an improved camera array, and the phone could debut a desktop mode.

She’s now “finally” back to share “other information that didn’t quite fit” in her previous post on Android Authority. These final details are mostly about the battery.

First of all, she claims that both phones will have more capacity. For the Pixel 8 Pro, this is a very small amount, so we expect the 5,000mAh rating to remain the same, but Wojciechowska says it will increase by 24mAh to 4,950mAh. Her regular Pixel 8 is a big jump from 4,270mAh to 4,485mAh.

To be clear, this is still not massive (around 5%, or the size of a smartwatch cell). But it’s all appreciated, and if the Pixel 8’s Tensor G3 chip is more energy efficient, the combination could greatly improve users’ daily lives. -Full day experience.

But even if that’s not the case, Wojczowska argues that both phones will also refill their batteries faster. The charging speed was 20W for the Pixel 7 and 23W for the Pixel 7 Pro, but will improve to 24W and 27W for the 8th generation, respectively.

The work shares details with Wojciechowska that are unrelated to the battery. First, the arrival of the Tensor G3 chip includes support for his Wi-Fi 7 in both handsets, which will improve speeds, latency and reliability (if the router supports it when it arrives).

Second, ultra-wideband (UWB) remains a Pro feature (and uses an “upgraded module”), but isn’t included in the regular Pixel 8 yet. This is a bit disappointing given that Google specifically mentioned UWB in the upcoming Pixel support for tablets and compatible phones.

Finally, based on electronic warranty information, Wojciechowska speculates that the Pixel 8 will launch in four new European countries: Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, and Portugal. This should mean that her Pixel fans in these countries don’t have to pay more than the import odds.

Judging by the smartphone releases so far, the Pixel 8 is likely to be officially announced at an event this fall, possibly in October or November. Meanwhile, Google released both the Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold to keep fans happy.

