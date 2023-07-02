Google Meet Q&A and polls will be live streamed





Google’s Workspace app ecosystem has something for everyone. There’s Docs for documents, Sheets for spreadsheets, Slides for presentations, and Google Meet as a go-to video calling/meeting solution for organizations of all sizes. Back in October, the service introduced his nifty Q&A and poll options, allowing Meet call participants to ask questions and answer polls from a handy box on the right side of the screen. I made it It’s been nearly a year since he enabled polls and Q&A in standard Meet calls, and now polls and Q&A are also available in Meet live streams.

The Workspace team has detailed the changes in a blog post and explained how Q&A and polls will work in the live stream. It is expected that only meeting/stream organizers will be able to enable these add-ons, which will allow users to enjoy a “richer and more collaborative experience,” Google said. there is

Q&A is useful in a classroom setting, allowing students to ask questions related to the subject being taught. Similarly, surveys are useful in educational settings and in professional workplaces where anonymous feedback from meeting participants is desired, for example when discussing new products or features.

Google’s support page details some of the Q&A limitations, such as the inability to disable Q&A for live stream users and the limit of 200 questions per Q&A. The document also states that his Q&A will be available by default to both livestream viewers and meeting/call participants. Additionally, according to another supporting document, mobile users can respond to livestream polls from his device, but cannot create new polls on the phone.

Q&A and voting on Meet live streams are limited to Workspace Enterprise Essentials Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Plus, Enterprise Standard, Education Plus, Teaching and Learning Upgrade plans. It’s already rolling out to these levels of customers, but it may take up to two weeks for it to be widely visible.

