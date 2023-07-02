Have you purchased a Google Pixel Fold?





Google’s first collapsible hit hit stores this week, did you order one?

What a great month it has been for foldables! Just two weeks after Motorola launched his Razr+ (the best phone in years in my eyes), Google entered the foldable phone race itself. The Pixel Fold has been a long time coming, but despite being shrouded in mystery by years of rumors, it eventually turned out to be the first generation of his Google hardware, much as expected. rice field. But that might be exactly what his Pixel aficionados and early users love about the phone, so I’m curious how many of your readers took the plunge with his $1,800.

I’ve already spilled over 5,500 words worth of digital ink on my thoughts on the Pixel Fold. This is purely his one of the most interesting devices of the year and a huge shift on Google’s part for failing to get everything right on the first run. But if the Pixel Fold is meant to serve as a foldable Nexus phone for developers, as we’ve discussed in an upcoming episode of the Android Police podcast, then it’s a rough draft of a smartphone. It may not matter in the long run. very high price tag.

There’s a lot of excitement around this phone, but also a lot of questions. Google limited the launch to just four regions, delayed some pre-orders by weeks (or canceled them altogether), and was met with reports of questionable durability right from the start. None of this is a great sign that this phone is going to hit big sales, even if the company’s expectations were relatively low. But the audience at Android Police is filled with the type of early adopters who might be hooked on just this thing, warts and all. So I’m curious, did you buy the Pixel Fold?

