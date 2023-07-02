These bone conduction headphones are “swim safe”.i let them test





Adrian Kingsley Hughes/ZDNET

Is it because I’m a broken Gen X who needs constant stimulation and entertainment? Or is it because I have such a great collection of music and audiobooks that I just can’t bear to leave them behind? is not.

I love the power and versatility of AirPods Pro. I also wear Shocks OpenRun Pro Bone Conduction Sports Headphones when walking, hiking and biking to stay connected to my surroundings. However, there was a gap in my headphone wearing needs. It’s swimming.

not anymore!

Now that I have the H2O Audio Sonar Pro Underwater Headphones, I can’t imagine taking anything else to my next pool party.

ZDNET Recommends H2O Audio Sonar Pro

Open-ear bone conduction headphones with an IPX8 rating, 8GB of memory and up to 7 hours of battery life.

Making headphones that work underwater can be an easy challenge. Not only does it need to be fully waterproof and easy to control, it cannot rely solely on Bluetooth. Because this wireless technology does not work reliably underwater. In fact, underwater Bluetooth range is reduced from up to 240 meters (800 feet) to less than 8 cm (3 inches).

To get around this limitation, we recommend using Playlist+ technology to preload audio into your headphones.

How does this work?

Simple.

After connecting the headphones to the charging cable and connecting it to your PC or Mac, the headphones will appear as an external storage drive, allowing you to load music, podcasts, and other audio files (protected files cannot be used). Please note) by Digital Rights Management/DRM like those found in Spotify and Apple Music).

Sonar Pro includes 8 GB of storage, so you’ll have plenty of space for your favorite songs.

By the way, Sonar Pro headphones are IPX8 rated and can be submerged in water for up to 30 minutes.

A swimmer wearing the H2O Audio Sonar Pro.

H2O audio

Alternatively, if you have a waterproof smartwatch, you can set it up so that the watch is close to your headphones. H20 Audio also makes a special holder to secure the Apple Watch to the goggle strap near the headphones.

To control the headphones there are buttons on the side of the unit. Like most out-of-the-box controls, it can take some getting used to, but once you get your finger on where everything is, it all becomes a habit.

The controls on H2O Audio Sonar Pro are large and easy to use.

Adrian Kingsley Hughes/ZDNET

The headset comes with one unique magnetic charging cable that plugs into USB-A (don’t lose it). (I wish this was USB-C, since most are USB-C these days.) The cable is used for both charging and file transfer.

Proprietary magnetic charging cable

Adrian Kingsley Hughes/ZDNET

The real question is, will it work underwater?

Yes they work incredibly well. Both the music and the spoken word are crisp and clear, and the overall experience is great. Granted, the quality isn’t on par with AirPods Pro or the like, but considering the Sonar Pro headphones transmit sound through your skull when you’re underwater, I’m happy with the experience.

It takes a while to get used to how these new bone conduction headphones perform compared to regular headphones. However, if, like me, you use other bone conduction headphones, you will have a smooth transition.

If you don’t want to get water in your ears, the Sonar Pro kit comes with earplugs that improve not only your comfort but also your audio quality.

Adrian Kingsley Hughes/ZDNET

At the time of this writing, you can buy the Sonar Pro headphones from Amazon for $160. But even without the discount, the prices are competitive and offer something AirPods don’t.

If you’ve ever dreamed of swimming to your favorite song, now you can.

