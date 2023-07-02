How fintech partnerships are driving innovation and growth





Collaboration between traditional financial institutions and fintechs has helped foster financial inclusion and innovation while increasing customer reach and market share.

The Indian fintech market offers significant opportunities for fintech start-ups to collaborate with incumbents to expand their customer base and access expertise and resources.

However, a successful partnership requires clear and open communication, flexibility, mutual respect, trust and alignment towards common goals.

Collaboration has long proved to be mutually beneficial for partner companies. This is exactly what happened to him in 2017 when HSBC partnered with Tradeshift, one of the world’s largest business commerce platforms.

This collaboration has created a single digital platform that allows companies to seamlessly manage their global supply chains from any device. Most recently, in 2021, Indian fintech company Niyo, which offers innovative solutions for finance and travel, partnered with his Equitas Small Finance Bank to launch his NiyoX, a wealth management suite. This partnership will be extended to Niyo Global debit and credit cards in 2023.

Closer to home, partnerships between traditional banks and fintech have enabled traditional financial institutions to offer disruptive solutions to their customers. It has also facilitated financial inclusion through fintech’s low-cost, cutting-edge technology solutions, allowing large institutions to reach underserved segments of the Indian population. Fintech partnerships can also help organizations access sustainable avenues for profitability and growth.

Benefits of Collaboration for Fintech Startups

India’s fintech market is the third largest in the world, with a projected market value of $1.3 trillion by 2025. Fintech companies will need to work with long-established giants across a wide range of sectors from desired retailers to capture a significant portion of this pie. We provide checkout finance to banks in need of cutting-edge, low-cost technology solutions.

Through collaborations with accelerators, incubators, platforms and third-party apps, fintech start-ups can access expertise and resources while also expanding their customer base.

Collaboration opens the door to other benefits such as:

Improve your ability to reach a wider customer base by leveraging our partners’ customer networks Expand your business and increase your market share Reduce costs and provide a competitive edge Fintech startup growth and innovation promote According to a PwC report, 82% of fintech startups believe collaboration will lead to faster and more effective innovation.

In fact, a partnership allows the two businesses working together to capture the attention of their customers and drive customer retention and loyalty. This enables these companies to respond quickly to the dynamic nature of customer needs and reduce time to market, which can be a significant differentiator in today’s highly competitive environment. This also helps ensure customer satisfaction by giving customers easy access to financial services across multiple channels.

How to build successful collaborations

Combining the complementary strengths of the two organizations to create powerful synergies will give our clients access to convenient financial solutions that meet their existing and emerging needs. Instant access to fintech APIs for seamless operations is a surefire way to win loyal customers. Customers not only drive repeat sales, they become brand advocates and spread positive word of mouth about their experiences. The key to enjoying all these benefits is a successful partnership.

Large traditional banks are setting standards by working with young startups in the cryptocurrency, neo-banking, digital lending and mutual fund investment sectors to make it easier for their customers to manage their finances. The first quarter of 2023 saw two notable collaborations: Visa partnering with Fintech District and Santander partnering with Salesforce. The aim was for the financial giant to leverage the technological agility of the fintech ecosystem to expand its customer reach.

Let’s take a look at the most important aspects to look out for when building a partnership.

clear and open communication

Expectations should be set from the beginning. Without a clear understanding of each other’s ideologies and visions, frustration and clashes are likely sooner or later.

For this reason, it is also important to keep each other informed through regular reports and meetings. Being transparent also prevents misunderstandings and confusion. At the same time, it is important to take promises seriously to build trust.

Flexibility

Things don’t always go according to plan. So while focus on goals is essential, being flexible and prepared for curveballs is key to a successful partnership.

Both sides can discuss in advance how to deal with various obstacles and unexpected situations that may occur in the future. An agreed contingency plan makes it easier to redirect strategy to achieve the desired outcome.

mutual respect and trust

Asking for feedback, welcoming questions, admitting mistakes, and taking responsibility are great ways to earn respect and trust. Every company has its own way of dealing with situations and communicating.

This is where the old adage of treating others as you would like to be treated works well. By making a conscious effort to respect the way the other person works, differences can be dispersed before they even become a concern. It also gives both parties confidence in their collaboration.

common goal

It goes without saying that striving for common goals is a key component of mutual success. In partnerships, it helps to work together on a regular basis around these common goals. This not only ensures that the two companies are aligned, but that they also have a clear understanding of the end goals they are working towards.

Focusing on common goals also helps you identify complementary strengths from the outset so you can best leverage them to reach your pre-determined goals. This also means understanding a potential partner’s goals, strengths and markets before formalizing a relationship.

Making Fintech Partnerships Work

For the collaboration to be mutually beneficial, both parties need to work towards balanced investments and commitments, not just from a financial standpoint. Each partner must drive innovation, make an impact, and in turn drive overall revenue sustainability. The best way to ensure all of this is with strategic and measurable KPIs.

Fintech startups know the value of data in driving strategic decisions. Fintech partnerships not only provide traditional financial organizations with access to vast amounts of data, but also enable simple and secure data exchange.

For example, in early January 2023, Australian mortgage aggregator Finsure entered into partnerships with open banking provider Frollo and lending technology provider NextGen. This will allow Finsure to integrate a comprehensive data insights model into his CRM platform, enabling clients to make better informed decisions.

By working with fintechs, partners can serve a larger market by enhancing their services and driving differentiated experiences for their customers.

