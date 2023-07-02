15 Startups Advance to Israel Climate Awards Semifinals





The 15 Calcalist and Doral Energy-Techs Israeli Climate Awards semi-finalists have been selected. The aim of the competition is to identify the next big thing in Israel’s tech sector when it comes to fighting the climate crisis. The winning startup, announced on July 26th, will receive a cash prize of 50,000 NIS ($13,652). 50,000 NIS for advertising on Calcalist, up to $50,000 for testing technology on Doral, 12 hours of legal advice, and 2 hours. Pearl Cohen Law Firm provided strategic consulting on intellectual property and patents, and workshop days were held at the firm’s offices. There are also strategic investment opportunities from the Dorals VC fund.

Contest judges include Roee Furman, CEO of Doral Energy Tech Ventures. Shira Ettin, President, Vintage Investment Partners, Laurie Menoud, At One Ventures Partner. Alejandro Sol, Climate Technology Investor at TechEnergy Ventures. Anil Achuta, TDK Ventures Managing Director. Prof. Yair Ain Eli of the Technion Faculty of Materials Science and Engineering. Moran Haviv, Head of Strategic Innovation at Microsoft Israel. Dror Topf, Senior Vice President of Strategy, Leumi Bank Group, Hanan Brand, Vice President and Head of Startup Division, Innovation Department. Norm Sonnenberg, PLANETech Director. Iris Ten Have, Head of Science, Extantia Capital. Lisha Bahar Manoa, Partner at Catalyst Investments.

15 semi-finalists for the Israel Climate Award

(Credit: Orel Cohen)

The companies that advanced to the semi-finals are:

Integrated photovoltaic wall platform with spray coating

An integrated dual-use photovoltaic platform is an essential component for cities striving for 100% renewable energy. SolOr uses spray coating technology to develop materials that can be embedded in buildings and vehicles at low temperatures and without suction systems. The result is a 30% lower installation cost and a 40-70% lower carbon footprint compared to traditional silicon solar cells.

Cybersecurity of distributed energy networks

The increase in charging stations for electric vehicles has led to the continued growth of distributed energy sources. SaiFlow develops end-to-end customized cybersecurity solutions for distributed energy networks. It provides complete network visibility, risk management capabilities, detection and response capabilities combined with smart grid data, network traffic, and other activities to detect and prevent cyberattacks. attack. With the help of the company’s solutions, charging stations can be installed without fear of attack, improving access to charging for millions of drivers around the world.

Turning wind turbines into carbon removal tools

Bombent has developed an easily scalable, cost-effective solution ($50 per tonne of carbon dioxide) for large-scale removal of greenhouse gases from the atmosphere. Bombent has achieved this by transforming wind turbines into dual-purpose assets. In addition to energy production, the company’s technology turns turbines into tools capable of removing up to 10,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year. This patented solution utilizes a photocatalytic process to convert greenhouse gases into environmentally friendly compounds.

Revolutionizing the ammonia production industry

Current methods of ammonia production emit 2.5 tons of carbon dioxide per tonne of ammonia. NitroFix’s innovative electrochemical process that converts water and air into ammonia is carbon-free and low-cost. With this, NitroFix aims to reduce the environmental impact of ammonia production given the growing demand for this important chemical.

Fighting biofilm contamination

The company offers groundbreaking concepts and materials to combat microbial contamination caused by the spread of biofilms in critical areas and healthcare systems. Based on 15 years of research and five patent families, the company’s developments are designed for areas such as sterilization, cooling systems, corrosion control in the oil and gas industry, water treatment, irrigation system coatings and agriculture. DisperseBio’s solutions contain synthetic peptides that have demonstrated high efficacy, are non-toxic, and are economically viable.

Reduce fuel monitoring headaches

Current fuel monitoring methods are complex, expensive, time consuming and require a high degree of expertise. The company’s VOCID H2confirm solution addresses all pain points and provides high quality fuel monitoring across the entire value chain including gas stations, green fuel production and gray fuel production. Benefits of NanoScent include reduced logistics, reduced cost of regular testing and monitoring, and ease of use. The company’s patented technology works through advanced sensors and real-time alerts.

Turning water and waste into energy

Naki provides economically viable solutions on-site for converting waste that is currently disposed of in various ways into usable materials. In doing so, the company can address a substantial shortage of biofuel production and replace oil that is not yet exploited. The company’s solutions help meet regulations (reducing carbon footprint by 88%) and can recycle 50 million tons of waste annually.

Turning organic waste into ‘gold’ with the help of flies

BugEra’s vision for sustainable bioproduction harnesses the potential of the Black Soldier Fly (BSF) to break down organic waste (animal waste and hazardous agricultural waste) into proteins, oils and fertilizers. is focused on Flies are disease free, do not bite people, and are very prolific. Through advanced genetic engineering, BugEra produces strains of his BSF flies that emphasize their strengths and contribute to the circular economy.

Use the emitted CO2 for cooling

NOF has developed advanced cooling technology that reduces carbon dioxide emissions. The company’s patented technology utilizes carbon dioxide systems for cooling in agriculture, renewable energy, and other applications that require cooling. The company currently focuses on the agricultural sector as it has a high carbon footprint (8-10% of global greenhouse gas emissions in developing countries).

Recycling textile waste for various uses

TextRe’s mission is to solve the textile waste problem by converting it into new useful materials. The company converts waste into non-soil media for agriculture and composite materials for plastic production. Their technology addresses one of the major barriers to textile recycling by treating fibers without separation, enabling the resulting products to be used efficiently and sustainably in a variety of industries.

Converting algae biomass into a renewable energy source

electricAlgae has developed a technology to generate new renewable energy using macroalgae. Bioelectric energy systems (BES) harness the energy produced by macroalgae through photosynthetic processes to generate power for self-use by algae beds while maximizing and improving the algae industry in the agricultural sector. This solution is based on the photosynthetic reaction of algae and the utilization of carbon dioxide from seawater.

AI to Reduce Material Usage in Structural Design

Structure Pal develops AI-based optimization tools that integrate multiple software packages. These tools enable structural engineers, design managers, and project managers to automate and optimize structural designs, thereby reducing material volume and implementation costs, leading to significant reductions in carbon footprint.

13. Clear Terra Innovations

A strong, insulating alternative to concrete that is cement-free and significantly less polluting

The company offers construction products the first cement- and reinforcement-free technology that uses a patented protective alternative to brick called BioGeo Agglomerated Stone. Its manufacturing process is cement-free, low cost, short installation time, and significantly reduces carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere. The company’s products are circular, with a strength level of concrete and an insulation level six times that of concrete.

No need to charge mobile robots in warehouses and distribution centers

The company’s solution enables the operation of fleets of robots that achieve 100% productivity with on-the-go charging, eliminating the need to stop for charging. With the CaPow system, warehouses and distribution centers can increase operational speed and productivity while reducing costs, installing simpler infrastructure, and implementing greener solutions in terms of energy consumption. increase.

Solar power plant maintenance using smart robots

The company reduces the need for human factors through robotic-operated automated solutions for solar field maintenance, resulting in optimal performance, low cost, and minimal financial risk. Saltrex develops automation algorithms and software that help robots perform routine tasks from construction to operation and maintenance.

