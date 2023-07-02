Walmart to Launch Even Cheaper Google TV Media Streamer





Walmart recently started selling a very cheap media streamer with Google TV software and 4K video support. It has the same software as the Chromecast with Google TV, but costs a lot less, just over $20. Google TV 4K Streamer may be one of the best deals for those looking for a 4K capable device to stream content from Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon and most other platforms.

But those who don’t need 4K may soon be able to buy even cheaper models.

Discovered by new on Dave Zatz. A full HD streaming device powered by Google TV appeared on his FCC website this week.

The FCC documentation doesn’t give many details, but we do know that it operates from a 5V/1A power supply, supports Bluetooth 5.0, and supports dual-band (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) WiFi connectivity. increase. That means it will probably support WiFi 5, also known as 802.11ac.

Full HD strongly suggests that video capabilities peak at 1920 x 1080p. And considering the low prices Walmart tends to charge for these products, he’d be surprised if the new stick came with more than 2GB of RAM, and wouldn’t be shocked if it had less.

Walmart has not officially announced prices, release dates or what the new models will look like. However, it is basically an out-of-stock replacement. The Android TV 2K FHD Streaming Stick, which launched a few years ago, is probably considering a product in the HDMI stick form factor that retails for under $15.

The previous generation model featured a 6.4″ x 3.4″ x 1.4″ stick with an older version of Google’s streaming media software, 1GB of RAM, WiFi 5 support, a micro USB port and a 5V/1A power supply. is worth it.supply

