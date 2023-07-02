Saudi Arabia will use Hong Kong as a bridge to mainland China’s ‘world-class’ digital capabilities, deepening ties with Hong Kong, minister says





Saudi Arabia plans to use Hong Kong as a bridge to mainland China and deepen cooperation with Hong Kong to facilitate transformation under the Vision 2030 economic plan, said the Saudi minister for digital infrastructure.

Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha said key areas of cooperation with Hong Kong include fintech, technological entrepreneurship and strategies to attract venture capitalist (VC) funding. Stated.

Health sciences and biotechnology, the environment, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), especially generative AI, and smart cities are also areas the Saudis would like to enter into partnerships with, he said.

Have questions about the biggest topics and trends in the world? Find answers in SCMP Knowledge. SCMP Knowledge is a new platform of curated content with commentary, FAQs, analysis and infographics delivered by our award-winning team.

“[Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia] “Both economies are financial hubs in their respective regions and are undergoing a very promising transformation. I have an opportunity,” he said. based economy. “

Al-Swaha, who has been minister since 2017, chose Hong Kong as the starting point for his whirlwind tour of China and was impressed by the digital transformation and the spread of information and communication technology (ICT).

Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swah speaks during an interview with The Post at the Four Seasons Hotel in Central on July 2, 2023. Photo: Edmund So. alt=Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha during an interview with The Post at the Four Seasons Hotel in Central on July 2, 2023. Photo: Edmund So>

Robust digital infrastructure such as 5G networks is necessary for the development of ICT. are keen to procure

story continues

Saudi Arabia “supports partnership and openness” and is open to doing business with “any partner who can comply with our security and regulatory requirements,” said the former CEO of Cisco Saudi Arabia before joining the public sector. (CEO) said. He plans to visit Huawei in Shenzhen after Hong Kong.

He said the “world-class” transformation of information and communication technology (ICT) on the mainland and Hong Kong was a “successful example” and that Saudi Arabia wanted to “reproduce it and seek partnerships.” “That’s what we’re trying to achieve with this visit.”

Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha and Hong Kong’s John Lee Kathu at the ‘Shared Vision of One Gateway – Hong Kong x Saudi Arabia’ event at Hong Kong Science and Technology Park (HKSTP) in July. Chief Executive 2, 2023. Photo: Facebook/John Lee alt=Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha and Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Kathu during the ‘Shared Vision of One Gateway – Hong Kong x Saudi Arabia’ event July 2, 2023 at the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park (HKSTP). Photo: Facebook/John Lee>

“The Hong Kong government’s priority this term is to revitalize its relationship with Saudi Arabia and the Middle East in general,” Chief Executive John Lee Kachu said at a gala dinner at the Hong Kong TPP.

Li said Hong Kong’s information technology (I&T) development blueprint, released six months ago, outlines Hong Kong’s new industrialization efforts and ambitions as a global I&T center.

Part of that blueprint includes strengthening Hong Kong’s role as a bridge between mainland China and the world, what Lee calls a “value-added superconnector.” Li said the Belt and Road Summit will be held in Hong Kong in September, and will host a dedicated Middle East session for the first time.

(LR) Sun Dong, Minister for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Hong Kong; Abdullah Al-Swaha, Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Saudi Arabia. John Lee Ka Chiu, Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong and founding partner of eWTP Arabia Capital at the ‘One Gateway Shared Vision – Hong Kong x Saudi Arabia’ event at Hong Kong Science and Technology Park on July 2, 2023 A Faisal Al-Kamisi. Photo: Samtsang alt=(LR) Sung Dong, Hong Kong Secretary of Innovation, Technology and Industry; Abdullah Al-Swaha, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology. John Lee Ka Chiu, Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong and Founding Partner of eWTP Arabia Capital at the ‘One Gateway Shared Vision – Hong Kong x Saudi Arabia’ event at Hong Kong Science and Technology Park on July 2, 2023 A Faisal Al-Kamisi. Photo: Samtsang>

Following Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Saudi capital Riyadh in December 2022 and Hong Kong Chief Executive Lee Lee’s visit in February, private entrepreneurs are taking advantage of the opportunities presented by stronger ties between China and the Middle East. Trying to.

The Saudi-China Entrepreneurs Association, a private organization launched during MCIT’s LEAP 2023 conference in February, will set up headquarters in Hong Kong, sources said last week.

Eleven Hong Kong companies, including eight based in the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park (HKSTP), have signed an agreement with eWTP Arabia Capital to explore opportunities to enter the Saudi market and join the association.

Among the 11 companies were aviation training and education technology solutions company Aerosim (Hong Kong), robotics company FJ Dynamics International, AI digital solutions provider FreeD Group, and AI pharmaceutical research and development company XtalPi.

Biotech, where Hong Kong is carving out a niche as the world’s largest funding hub for pharmaceutical startups after Nasdaq, is another potential area of ​​cooperation.

“There are similar challenges in the medical field, and that is what we are looking at. [our] partners to address these challenges [diseases] Type II diabetes, chronic diseases, cancer prevention and prediction,” he said.

A trained electrical engineer, the Minister is also responsible for building Saudi Arabia’s digital workforce and talent infrastructure. He said China was a “key partner” in “up-skilling and upskilling” Saudi Arabia’s 340,000-strong tech workforce, helping to double its tech-savvy population in five years. said.

Cooperation in technology and digital talent is the “foundation” to help China and Saudi Arabia achieve their respective development strategies, Al-Swaha added. Saudi Arabia said it wants to “harmonize” Saudi Vision 2030 with China’s Belt and Road initiative.

As Chinese companies seek to expand their presence in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia is returning the favor through investments in Nasdaq- and Hong Kong-listed Chinese stocks such as Pinduoduo, AI giant SenseTime and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., owner of the newspaper. .

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative news outlet on China and Asia for over a century. For more SCMP articles, explore the SCMP app or visit SCMP’s Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright 2023 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2023. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/saudi-arabia-deepen-ties-hong-093000358.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos