Drive in Bangalore with Google Maps: Zolo co-founder Nikhil Sikri talks traffic jams.netizen reaction





Nikhil Sikri, co-founder and CEO of co-living startup Zolo, recently shared his thoughts on traffic jams in Bengaluru. In a post on LinkedIn, he shared a screenshot of his Google Maps showing his estimated time of arrival (ETA) of 45 minutes for a 5-kilometer trip. Sikri pointed out that Google Maps showed the same estimated time of arrival (ETA) as he did every five minutes, drawing attention to traffic in Bengaluru.

“If you want to feel like time has stopped, try driving Bangalore on Google Maps. ETA – 31 minutes 5 minutes later ETA – 31 minutes 5 minutes later ETA – 31 minutes 5 minutes later ETA – 31 minutes” He captioned the post.

Sikri’s post received a lot of reactions from netizens. Some agreed with him, saying that traffic congestion in Bangalore was a big problem. It was also said that the problem is not limited to Bengaluru, but that many cities in India suffer from traffic congestion.

Some suggested solutions to the problem of traffic jams. One person suggested that the government should build more viaducts and underpasses. Another suggested that the government should introduce a congestion charge for vehicles entering the city center.

Sikri’s post sparked a discussion about Bengaluru’s traffic congestion problem. This is an issue that affects all urban dwellers and one that needs to be addressed.

“Hahaha, Bangalore’s traffic jams keep us on our toes! Keep listening to those upbeat tunes,” the user wrote.

“Hahaha I understand your pain. Bangalore traffic and Google Maps have a unique relationship. It’s like a never-ending loop of ETA updates that never change. You You start to have high expectations of reaching your destination in a reasonable amount of time, but you see the same ETA mocking you over and over.While you make your way through the chaos, time seems to stand still. But at least you can find some humor in this situation, right? Even if you get there eventually. Have a safe trip!” another user wrote.

“We need to go remote. We need to decentralize big cities.

Another user, Nitin Gaur, said: “The situation is getting worse by the day and the region is accusing the North India and West Indies of creating such a jam-packed scenario.” wrote.

Bangalore ranks among the world’s busiest cities in terms of traffic. According to a traffic index report published by Dutch location technology expert TomTom, Bengaluru has been ranked as her second busiest urban center in the world in 2022.

