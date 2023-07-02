Introducing Bard, Google’s Artificial Intelligence Competitor to ChatGPT





Google announced this week that its artificial intelligence tool, Bard, will arrive in Brazil in 2023.

According to the company, this is a separate experience and a complement to Google Search.

The company said in a publication that Bard aims to “combine the breadth of the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of our leading language models.”

As announced by the company, it relies on information from the Internet to provide fresh, “high quality” answers.

“Bird is an outlet for creativity and a springboard for curiosity, explaining new discoveries from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old, or learning more about the best strikers in football today. ,” said the publication. .

Additionally, the chatbot promises to help users sketch and write essay drafts, plan a friend’s baby shower, and get lunch ideas based on what’s in the fridge.

Google’s move comes months after ChatGPT’s viral success and sees the two companies vying for global artificial intelligence leadership.

Bard x ChatGPT

Bard, which is already available in the US, is widely used because it differs from ChatGPT in one key way: real-time updates, according to Startse founder Junior Borneri.

“We are connected to the internet in real time. It’s a huge competitive advantage over ChatGPT, which has been updated to,” CNN said.

Along with this, Microsoft announced this week that anyone who accesses ChatGPT through its search service, Bing, will also have access to updated data.

“It just shows how hot this race is and how the race for who will be the great artificial intelligence leader in the world changes every second,” Bornelli said.

Google Bard VS OpenAI ChatGPT / Illustration: Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tech companies are betting more and more on artificial intelligence, and the news keeps rolling out. However, it is known that the impact of such tools on society is still unknown.

Executives at some of the biggest tech companies are rushing to invest in and deploy the technology in products that reach billions of people, while also telling the public that AI could bring about the apocalypse.

“We are optimistic about the future of AI and believe that progress will solve more problems than we currently have, but we also believe that developing the technology will help the world To change, you too must ensure technology is used responsibly.

EU wants to regulate artificial intelligence | Live CNN

data-youtube-width=”500px” data-youtube-height=”281px” data-youtube-ui=”tecnologia” data-youtube-play=”” data-youtube-mute=”0″ data-youtube-id= “eCmb Auzk3bQ”

According to CNN’s Samantha Murphy Kelly and Katherine Sobeck

share:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnnbrasil.com.br/tecnologia/conheca-o-bard-inteligencia-artificial-do-google-que-chega-para-competir-com-chatgpt/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos