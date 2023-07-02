Saudi Communications Minister visits China to strengthen technical partnership





RIYADH: Global Sovereign Wealth Fund assessment finds Saudi Public Investment Fund 1st in Middle East region among 100 global state-owned funds, scoring high on governance, sustainability and resilience practices was ranked 7th in the world.

The GSR Scorecard, launched in 2020, is driven by an annual review of the best practices of the world’s top 100 funds and focuses on 25 factors, 10 of which relate to governance and transparency. 10 factors are related to sustainability and responsible investment, and 5 factors are related to resilience and responsible investment. rightfulness.

Regionally, the Middle East has improved the most on the GSR scoreboard, from 32% in 2020 to 52% in 2023, according to the Global Sovereign Wealth Fund website. The Saudi PIF has spearheaded an unprecedented effort on sustainability in the region, the report noted.

This means that in November 2022, the PIF will announce its plan to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, becoming the first sovereign wealth fund in the Middle East and one of the first funds globally to do so. In response to

According to Chad Richard, PIF’s Head of Strategy Development, the classification of the fund at regional and global levels among SWFs confirms SWF’s pioneering role in governance and the application of sustainability standards. .

Highlighting some of the PIF’s achievements in supporting the global transition to clean energy, Richard said the sovereign wealth fund also hosted the world’s largest independent auction of its kind. The exercise sold over 3.6 million tonnes of voluntary carbon credits to several local and international groups and companies, he explained.

In addition, in October 2022, PIF became the first SWF to issue a total of $8.5 billion in green bonds, including the first-ever green bond, Richard noted.

Following this, PIF also raised $5.5 billion through its second green bond issuance in February.

The fund said it would use the money to finance sustainable investments in accordance with its green finance framework.

PIF aims to achieve the goal of achieving zero neutrality in greenhouse gas emissions through a circular carbon economy approach. It will be the centerpiece of Saudi Arabia’s G20 presidency in 2020.

G20 Leaders endorsed the concept as a voluntary, comprehensive, integrated and practical approach to managing emissions while promoting economic growth.

PIF’s vision is to drive Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation while enabling the creation of new sectors and opportunities that will shape the future global economy, becoming a global investment powerhouse and the world’s most influential investor. That’s it.

To achieve that, PIF’s mission is to invest aggressively over the long term to maximize sustainable returns, to be the investment partner of choice for global opportunities, and to support the economic development and diversification of the Saudi economy. to make it possible.

