Everything you need to know to create a business profile on Google





Running a business today requires a lot of creativity and the ability to adapt to changes in market trends. It’s no longer enough to open a store, offer products, buy a POS system and pay. Running a business goes far beyond that, as today’s customers demand a place that guarantees a more comfortable, safer and more satisfying shopping experience.

For this reason, you should take advantage of all marketing tools available. Whether your business operates traditionally or online, consider creating a business profile on Google. This search engine has proven to be very efficient at controlling and catching most of the web traffic with over 90% market share.

So, in this post, I will share all the relevant information you need to create a company profile on Google and successfully showcase your business online.

What is a Google Business Profile?

Your Company Profile or Google Business Profile, formerly known as Google My Business, is a free tool designed by the Google company itself that allows businesses and businesses of all sizes to gain visibility in search engines. can be increased.

With this tool, users can find interesting information about the business they are looking for, such as phone number, store address, website URL, opening hours, services offered and other relevant information.

Many people think that the Google My Business service can only be used by businesses with physical premises, but in reality any business can register for the tool and appear in local Google search results. will be teeth.

However, only businesses with physical locations will see map symbols in the Google Maps section. As far as companies that operate exclusively online are concerned, they will appear in the list on the left side of the screen.

How do I create a company profile on Google?

Creating a business profile on Google is easier than you think. Next, we’ll take a step-by-step look at what you need to do to get your own business listing and start using the tool.

Step 1: Enter your Google Business Profile

To access the Google About Us section, first enter the phrase “Google My Business” and click the official Google link. Once inside the platform, you will need to log in with your Gmail account to create a new business file.

Step 2: Create your company profile

After starting the session, you will need to proceed to create your profile by entering data marked by Google, such as company name, address and corresponding social class. Please note that the available business categories are provided by Google, so you should choose the category that best fits your location. After selecting your main business categories, you need to add categories to supplement your business information.

Once this is done, continue adding your business address. This is only done if you have a physical store. Otherwise, you’ll need to specify the region you serve, enter your business phone number, website URL, and so on.

Finally, you should check the company profile. At this point, you should know that there are several ways to verify your company profile, but the most common method is usually verification by mail.

Once you have entered your data, Google will send you an email. This email contains a code that you must enter to verify your company. Please note that this method may take 10-15 days.

Step 3: Customize your company profile and share all the information you need with your customers

Once you’ve created your company profile on Google, you’ll need to add all the information you think your target audience will be interested in, including data such as your business description, hours of operation, and the types of products and services you offer. ,

Similarly, you may add another section to customize your company profile with any other information you deem appropriate.

What are the benefits of using the Google My Business Tool?

Proper use of this Google tool can bring many benefits to your company. Key benefits include:

Increased Visibility: Google Business Profiles have a fairly high market share of over 90%, which can increase your business’ visibility in search engines. But it’s not just this, it’s estimated that there are 63,000 searches per second on Google. Company Location: The Google My Business tool’s location feature now makes it easier for users to find your company. This means that if a customer is looking for the type of product or service your brand offers, they are much more likely to find you because they will see you in Google Maps results. Improve your business image Clearly, businesses with a strong online and offline presence have the opportunity to generate more sales. To contribute to this, a Google Business Profile not only increases your exposure on the internet, but also improves your business image.

With a well-crafted and optimized commercial file, good web positioning, and solid social network management, you can make your prospects feel like they are in front of a professional storefront, conveying a greater sense of trust. can. Additionally, you can check the quality of the service by reviewing the reviews section from other consumers.

