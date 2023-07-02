Walmart to launch Google TV Streaming Stick





Following its recently relaunched Onn Google TV 4K streaming box, Walmart is preparing something like a new “Google TV” streaming stick under new FCC filings.

A quick read of the documentation doesn’t reveal any mention of an “HDMI stick,” but the device label above suggests it’s a replacement for the original discontinued Android TV under Walmart’s own brand. That’s for sure. Additionally, the label specifies “Full HD”, which is the code for 1080p video resolution. Wireless functionality and power requirements as stated in the test report:

The Equipment Under Test (EUT) is on. Full HD Streaming Device Google TV with Bluetooth 5.0 (dual mode) capability operating at 2402-2480 MHz, 2.4G WIFI capability operating at 2412-2462 MHz and 5150 MHz-5250 MHz, 5250 MHz-5350 MHz, 5470 MHz- 5725 MHz, with 5G WIFI capability operating at 5725 MHz) ~5850MHz. The EUT is powered by DC 5V from the adapter.

4K on-pack is currently $20, the best deal for streaming. It’s cheaper than Google’s entrant and comes with a more capable remote. With a smaller form factor, lower resolution, and fewer processing cores, we expect the Onn Google TV FHD Streaming Stick to be around $15. It shouldn’t be long…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zatznotfunny.com/2023-07/onn-google-tv-stick/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

