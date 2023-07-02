Investing in Quantum, not Yesterday’s Tech: The New Sydney Nanohead





Australia should focus its investment on building sovereign capacity in quantum and other innovative technologies, rather than catching up with yesterday’s technologies like semiconductors, according to the new director of the University of Sydney’s Nanolab.

As Taiwan continues to dominate the semiconductor and advanced semiconductor supply chain, demands from some parties to develop semiconductor manufacturing plants in Australia have become more persistent.

As the Albanian government continues to push to expand its sovereign manufacturing capacity after the pandemic has disrupted supply chains, theoretical quantum physicist Professor Bartlett says Australia needs to think about the investments it can build to create tomorrow’s technology. Stated.

Here in Australia, we have an amazing ability to develop new technologies that can really lead the next generation, such as quantum computer chips and new technologies that will truly drive innovation and prosperity for the next 50 to 100 years, he said. told to com.

Professor Stephen Bartlett

Professor Bartlett is currently leading the program on Designer Quantum Materials at the Australian Research Council’s Center of Excellence for Engineered Quantum Systems and is Associate Dean (Research) at the University of Sydney’s Faculty of Science.

He is also the first chief editor of the American Physical Society journal, PRX Quantum, and a member of the New South Wales Transportation Quantum Expert Advisory Board.

At the end of 2020, the New South Wales Office of Chief Scientists and Engineers, in partnership with the University of Sydney Nanolabs, will release the Australian Semiconductor Sector Study, highlighting the potential opportunities for Australian companies to enter and thrive in the global semiconductor value. identified. chain and related industries.

As the report recommends, a semiconductor sector services office was subsequently established within technology incubator Cicada Innovations, with experts from the University of Sydney, Macquarie University, UNSW Sydney, CSIRO and the Australian National Manufacturing Facility.

Last September, the Australian Institute for Strategic Policy called on the Australian government to launch a national plan to enable capacity building in the semiconductor sector to break countries’ dependence on global supply chains.

While Professor Bartlett believes it is important to give Australia access to critical technologies such as computer chips, Australia also has many long-standing security partners who provide the latest technology. emphasized.

This includes the United States and the European Union, which are expanding their domestic semiconductor industry by attracting investment from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world’s largest chip maker.

What is the ability to really make us leaders, you know, for decades to come, instead of just saying let’s build a catch-up to make yesterday’s chips here in Australia, he said rice field.

We should be really ambitious about what kind of investments we can build to create tomorrow’s technology, and we don’t need old manufacturing facilities to make old chips. We need something that can really take advantage of the new innovations coming out of Australia.

Professor Bartlett emphasized the quantum industry, but noted that it was just one of many possible innovations Australia could acquire.

He also highlighted the development of new clean energy materials such as batteries and solar cells and nanotechnology in health research as other areas being promoted across the University of Sydney.

“I think now is the right time to think about what we need to build as a nation. [semiconductor] Chips or incubators to support start-ups and new agile companies looking to capitalize on those opportunities with AI [and] We also need to ensure that we have cybersecurity capabilities so that we can remain a developed country for the next 100 years. “

Professor Bartlett also called for the development of innovative technologies to be viewed as collective bargaining agreements between like-minded countries to jointly ensure security and prosperity. Australian companies that create innovative technologies need to pursue global markets and set up operations where it makes sense to do so.

As Professor Steven Bartlett begins his role as Director of the Nanolab on 3 July, he will address major societal challenges such as climate change, preparing for the next pandemic, and improving the sustainability of buildings and entire transportation systems. He said he wanted to promote research that would help address the problem. , and the management of society.

This is really a university-wide effort to see what can be done in terms of new discovery research at the nanoscale, which extends down to the scale of individual atoms and the rate at which atomic processes occur, he said. .

Professor Bartlett believes that his experience in breaking disciplinary boundaries in quantum computing research, among quantum physicists, computer scientists, mathematicians, engineers, and chemists, has facilitated cultural change in nanolaboratories. , I hope that they will approach quantum computing research a little more openly. Set a broader research agenda and frame it around tackling the world’s major challenges.

