Walmart is developing a new Google TV streaming stick for just $15





Good news for Google TV fans looking for a cheap streaming stick. According to an FCC filing spotted by Zatz Not Funny, Dave Zatz said Walmart is developing a new Google TV streaming stick that offers HD video and could cost around $15.

Walmart is close to releasing a new Onn Google TV streaming stick, according to this FCC filing. Unlike their recently released dongle, this isn’t 4K, but it does offer 1080p HD, or Full HD as Walmart calls it.

Exact details are unknown, but Dave Zatz, who has a strong track record with these discoveries, suggests the device could cost around $15.

We don’t know when this device will be released, but it could be anytime as new Google TV devices are going through the FCC.

Walmart describes the recently released Google TV Onn streaming player as follows: Streaming sticks come with slightly lower specs, but look for something a little cheaper.

Run away! Now you can enjoy your favorite digital channels through your 4K streaming box. With 4K ultra-high definition resolution and support for Dolby Audio, you’ll feel like you’re part of the action. Access over 700,000 movies and shows in one place. Let Google control your TV with your voice and easily cast photos, videos and music with Chromecastbuilt-in. Now all that’s left is to decide what to watch first. please look.

progressing. to something here. We took the hassle out of buying electronics and built a fresh and simple brand. With fun pops of color, finding the right product has never been easier. Say goodbye to stressful decision making and fear of electronics corners. Our mission is to provide great products and make it easy. Please select ON. Then get back to using your brain on the important things in life, such as pondering the question, “What am I going to see this weekend?”

4K UHD Resolution TV Streaming Google TV OS – Easy Setup with Google Account Dolby Audio Fast WiFi Compatible with Google Assistant CPU: Quad Core Cortex-A35, GPU: Mali-G31 MP2 2 GB RAM, 8 GB Storage WiFi: 2.4/5GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac MIMO Input: AC 100-240V, 50/60Hz, Max 250mA.Output: DC 5V/1A What’s in the box? 1x 4K streaming box, 1x remote control (requires 2x AAA batteries, included), 1x HDMI cable 1m (1m), 1x quick start guide

