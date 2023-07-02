Pixel’s greatest strength is its connection with Google, but it’s also its weakness





Google launched its first Pixel smartphones in 2016, and the company’s eighth-generation devices, the Pixel 8 series, are expected to launch later this year. Sales for the entire Pixel lineup are just a fraction of what Samsung manages in his year, but I’m not too worried about Google ditching his Pixel smartphone business. Google tends to do a lot.

That’s because Pixel phones serve as a reference platform for Android. Android is one of Google’s core businesses due to the amount of money generated through the Play ecosystem. Thanks to his ties to Google, the Pixel enjoys a level of security and top-notch support that other his Android hardware vendors dream of, but those ties also limit what his Pixel can do.

Since Google is the maker of both Pixel and Android, the two teams work together to ensure that all new features introduced to Pixel are compatible with the rest of the OS and apps. . Google owes both the developer and his OEM, so while Google’s stance on Pixel software is correct, the results may not always be to the end user’s liking.

No “dirty hacking” allowed

When Google’s new Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold hit consumers’ hands last month, many were surprised to learn that many of the best Android apps aren’t optimized for the big screen. Instead of displaying apps full screen, the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold use letterboxing to place apps inside a window with black bars on both sides. Google’s decision drew criticism online, with some Reddit users considering returning the new Fold because of the software.

Twitter app running on Pixel tablets. Android puts apps in letterbox to preserve aspect ratio. (Image credit: Kartheek Alladi)

These users talked about how other devices can display their favorite apps in full screen, or at least offer that option, as opposed to Google’s devices. For example, his Twitter app on Samsung tablets takes up the entire screen.

Twitter app running on Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Media content, ads, and Explorer headers are designed to occupy the available horizontal space while maintaining aspect ratio, so when the Twitter app is stretched, the whole thing looks so distorted that not even a single tweet can be displayed. You may. (Image credit: Mishal Rahman)

In my opinion, Google’s decision to letterbox the app is the right one. It’s a compromise between the developer’s desire to ensure that the app’s aspect ratio is not distorted, and the user’s desire to use the app in their preferred orientation. If Google hadn’t done anything, many apps would have been portrait-locked, like his OnePlus Pad and OPPO Find N2.

Since you have to turn the device over even to use certain apps (imagine using a 16:10 Pixel tablet in portrait mode!), this provides a decidedly terrible experience for users. will be Instead, Google created a platform-level configuration. The OEM decides whether or not to respect the app’s orientation settings. Both the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold use this configuration to force apps that are normally locked in portrait orientation into landscape mode, but without letterboxing and stretching them.

But expanding the app is exactly what some users want. Sure, technically it’s Twitter’s fault for not being optimized for large-screen Android devices, but if one tablet offers a “better” Twitter experience, here’s some I can see why people are criticizing Google.

Ideally, developers would make sure their app doesn’t look good on large-screen Android devices before working on optimizing the app, but it’s not always that simple. Depending on your app, optimization can take a lot of time and resources. Given that (relatively) few users access their apps from these types of devices, not all companies want to assign developers to this task, or even see a need for it. sometimes.

The “Landscape view for portrait apps” feature in OneUI under Settings > Advanced features > Labs. (Image credit: Mishal Rahman)

OEMs recognize that it’s impossible to get every developer to optimize their apps for their devices, and instead introduce their own software features or “hacks” to compensate. For example, Samsung offers a feature in his OneUI called “Landscape View for Portrait App”. This allows users to “force apps that normally only support portrait view to landscape view when:” [their] Hold the tablet horizontally. Importantly, this feature will allow users to “choose to keep the app’s original aspect ratio or stretch it to fill the entire screen.” So apps like FedEx, Venmo, Authy, Nothing X, Amplifi, and AMEX will appear letterboxed on Pixel tablets, but may be forced to fill the screen in landscape mode on Galaxy tablets.

We’re not just putting Twitter’s FedEx, Venmo, Authy, Nothing X, Amplifi, and AMEX to shame.Optimize your app https://t.co/DsgmGlc9MC pic.twitter.com/M5n2l56LzQ June 22, 2023

see next

But Google can’t get away with it. Tell developers that their app should behave in a certain way, and they must comply with it on their devices. Google can really only encourage developers to optimize their apps for large screens, but it can’t force them. Unlike his OEM, which only needs to actually satisfy its users, Google has to maintain a delicate balance between users, developers and OEMs.

Obviously we’re oversimplifying things here as OEMs can’t do everything. Android compatibility requirements and testing limit what OEMs can change to some extent. As many developers say, OEMs have been breaking the mechanics of background services for years, so compatibility requirements are often not well met. OEMs tinker with background services to improve battery life, again something Google can’t get around and results in Pixel’s battery life being “worse” when other factors are left out.

Google isn’t entirely against “dirty hacking” either. It just doesn’t implement anything that would spoil the developer’s expectations of how the OS should behave. For example, Google set the “natural orientation” to portrait on his Pixel Tablet so that the camera app doesn’t break when letterboxed. A compatibility fix was also implemented to disable auto-rotation only for full-screen portrait locked apps such as games.

As you can see, if Google wants to make any changes to Android, there are many things to consider. In some cases, highly requested features can take years to release because they have to be implemented “the right way”.

Make change the “right way”

Google is often ridiculed for “copying” features from OEMs like Samsung, but there’s good reason why they often “late” adoption of certain features. First, we need to make sure that there is actually enough interest in the feature to make it worth working on. Otherwise, you might end up implementing features that most people don’t use, but need to maintain over several releases. You should also ensure that there are no regressions or conflicts with other parts of the OS or apps, and address limitations of existing implementations. This is his AOSP that any of his OEMs can adapt to, not just the company’s own version of the functionality appearing on his Pixel smartphone.

For example, Google finally added support for scrolling screenshots in Android 12, years after other OEMs implemented such features. The way many OEMs implemented scrolling screenshots was by simulating scrolling, taking multiple screenshots, and stitching them all together when the end of the page was reached. Google refused to take this approach as there are many apps that don’t work. Android 12’s implementation of scrolling screenshots works in any app that uses the standard View-based he UI. Also, for apps where it doesn’t work, there is an API you can use to make it work.

Android’s scrolling screenshot feature (Image credit: Android Central)

That’s how things usually go. OEMs develop features that are popular but have some limitations. Google looks at the feature, decides to fix the problem, and releases the feature and accompanying APIs and documentation as appropriate.

But again, whether a feature is implemented in the “right” way is of little importance to some users, those who only care that the feature is available in some form . And to some extent, I also agree with them. It would certainly have been nice to have a fully functional scrolling screenshot feature rather than not working at all until Android 12. But Google can’t get away with offering half-baked features. This is one of the reasons why other features such as one-handed mode, bubbles, app cloning, and desktop mode took so long to get into stock Android.

always ahead

Other device makers are more flexible when it comes to developing new features, but they don’t have the privileged position of Pixel when it comes to bringing new features to Android. Google is already hard at work on Android 15 “Vanilla Ice Cream,” but OEMs won’t really know the details of what’s new in the OS until they get an official briefing later this year. Yes, OEMs get early access to the source code for each new version of Android, but it doesn’t happen until Google basically plans what features and APIs to implement in the next release. And many of these changes are usually made with his future Pixel device in mind. Of course, most are not, but many are.

For example, consider the many changes Google made to Android 13 with Pixel devices in mind. We’ve added hub mode and USB audio dock support for Pixel Tablets, a ‘media tap to transfer’ feature that powers new cross-device experiences between Pixel phones and Pixel Tablets, and an ‘ambient context’ API that enhances privacy. It holds the backend for the Pixel’s cough and snore detection feature, to name a few. If Google has a new Pixel feature in mind that requires changes to the Android platform, it doesn’t necessarily need to fight for approval. All you need to do is make sure it’s done “the right way”.

A Pixel Tablet about to be docked. The tablet connects to the dock via the pogo pins on the back, but Android treats the dock as a USB audio dock. Android’s USB HAL added audio dock support in Android 13. (Image source: Google)

Again, we’re oversimplifying here. There are many people within Android who help oversee the implementation of new features to avoid potential security issues or broken APIs. As such, feature requests from Pixel are not implemented immediately without internal scrutiny. . But the fact that Pixel and Android are both under the same umbrella makes it easier to coordinate what changes need to be implemented in future versions of the OS. However, OEMs have a lot of say in the future direction of their platforms, especially regarding decisions that directly affect them. Nor does the OEM have to wait for Google to adopt the necessary changes to his AOSP before starting to develop new features.

Finally, no talk would be complete without mentioning one of the Pixel’s greatest strengths. That’s the first thing the Pixel can buy with a new Android release. Google uses Pixel as the reference platform for Android, so new versions of the OS are developed and tested on the device. Sometimes trying a new OS first isn’t going to work, but I think most Pixel users would agree that the Day 1 update was part of what drew them to the brand. Pixel shines as a smartphone brand because of its ties to Google. However, I hope this article has given you a better understanding of why the Pixel seems to be making certain decisions or adopting certain features “slower” than others.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidcentral.com/tablets/pixels-ties-to-google-is-its-biggest-strengthbut-also-a-weakness The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

