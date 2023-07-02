Faced with global and regional headwinds, Israeli startups see investment plunge to 2018 lows





A report by the Startup Nation Policy Institute (SNPI) found that funding by Israeli startups declined in the first half of this year as local political uncertainty amplified the impact of a global downtrend in the tech industry. It fell to its lowest level since 2018. ) was released on Sunday.

Investments in tech companies plummeted 68% to $3.7 billion in the first half of this year compared to the first half of 2022. The figure was the lowest since the second half of 2018, according to data compiled by the SNPI in its report on Israel’s tech sector. First half of 2023 indicated. SNPI is a division of Start-Up Nation Central that tracks the industry.

Israeli startups raised $2 billion in the first quarter of this year, dropping to $1.7 billion in the second quarter of 2023, the lowest quarterly figure since the second quarter of 2018.

Venture capital investment has fallen for six straight quarters, but real wages in the industry have stabilized in recent months after nearly a decade of continuous upward trend. The report cited slowing global funding and regional instability caused by the government’s highly controversial judicial reform proposal as the main reasons for the downturn in the tech sector.

If this pace continues, Israel’s total investment in the technology industry is expected to reach $7.5 billion in 2023, down 55% from 2022, according to SNPI estimates. Israeli tech companies raised nearly $15 billion in funding last year, with a total of $25.6 billion in private investment in 2021’s jackpot fundraising year.

Subscribe to Tech Israel Daily and never miss the top tech stories from Israel

By signing up you agree to the terms

SNPI co-chair Professor Eugene Kandel commented that the data for the first half of this year are yet another warning to those worried about the future of Israel’s economy. Remember, Israel does not have a monopoly on wisdom and knowledge, and certainly no resources. What Israel does have is a huge technological advantage, hard-earned over decades, that must be maintained, and a smart, goal-consistent, flexible Strategies are needed to make policy decisions with capacity.

Illustration: Azrieli Center in Tel Aviv, February 2022 (Boarding1Now via iStock by Getty Images)

There is no time to waste,” Kandel urged.

The global slowdown in tech investment that began in the second half of 2022 was exacerbated by global inflation, interest rates raised to curb price rises, and a slump in stock markets. The market downturn has laid off thousands of workers, sparked a cash withdrawal, and created a bear market for new tech products, including Israeli startups.

It is “plausible” that central bank policies around the world could achieve a “soft landing” for the global economy within the next few months, with inflation declining moderately and without a global recession, but judicial reforms Israel’s socio-political crisis over is still ongoing, warns report.

The government’s proposal to change the law earlier this year has sparked mass protests for more than six months, with thousands taking part in rallies across the country. Many Israeli tech executives and employees protested amid fears that the legal plan could undermine Israel’s system of checks and balances, jeopardize its democratic character and even scare foreign investment. are participating in According to the Israel Innovation Agency, about 80% of venture capital investment in Israel’s tech sector in 2021 and 2022 came from foreign funds.

A bill on the judicial reform plan was suspended in March to allow compromise negotiations. Talks broke down, however, and last month the government resumed its legislative push and began pushing certain elements of the plan through parliament.

Negotiations between the two parties have been suspended and the coalition has announced that it will continue with some of its planned legislation, so a compromise is unlikely in Congress at this point, the report said. . Therefore, the Israeli tech industry will likely continue to have to deal with this uncertainty.

Tech workers protest against government judicial reforms in Tel Aviv, March 23, 2023: ‘Israel’s tech industry is running out of time’ (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

The high-tech industry employs about 14% of the country’s workforce, generates about 18% of gross domestic product (GDP), and is responsible for over 50% of exports and about 30% of payroll taxes.

Our main policy recommendation, according to the report, was, and continues to be, reaching broad agreement on legal changes to stabilize the Israeli economy in general and the high-tech sector in particular. Our analysis suggests that the recent negative developments in this situation will continue and may exacerbate the current downtrend in the tech industry.

Investments in all major sectors of Israel’s technology ecosystem fell significantly in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, according to the analysis. Fintech companies and enterprise IT and data infrastructure companies suffered the largest funding declines of more than 80% for the year. All year round. The most modest declines in investment compared to 2022 were recorded in the areas of security technology, mainly cybersecurity companies, and agriculture and food technology.

Venture capital investment rose modestly by 34% in early signs that the European and US tech industries are beginning to emerge from the global recession, while Israeli tech firms continue to struggle with declining investment trends. is showing. Each increased 15% in the previous quarter, the report noted.

AI revolution

This recovery will depend on the AI ​​revolution, which has largely helped big tech companies return to rapid growth after a year of stagnation, the report authors write. We are concerned that local disruptions could disconnect Israel’s tech industry from the recovery of the global tech sector, making it less competitive at this critical time.

Since the beginning of the year, Israeli tech companies have shown negative returns compared to tech companies traded on the Nasdaq and other global indices. The blue-chip Tel Aviv 35 and TA-90 stock indexes have fallen about 1-3% in the first six months of the year, while the Nasdaq is up more than 20% and the MSCI World Index is up. Data from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange show a 12% increase over the same period, showing the first signs of a recovery in global markets.

Huge investments in AI technology have helped the global tech sector emerge from recession, the report said. So the question arose as to whether Israel could become a leader in this field and compete in the global AI race. Israel is in a strong position in terms of human capital and among the world’s best in research skills and capabilities, but lags behind in infrastructure and government AI strategy, according to a study compiled in a report from the world rankings. .

“Given the notable changes this decade has seen, the persistent inflation and high interest rate environment, geopolitical shifts and especially the rise of new technologies, the impact is expected to be unprecedented. SNPI CEO Uli Gabai said the industry was intensifying. It is against this background that the political developments of the last few weeks are of particular concern to us.

Israel’s technological and human potential remains among the best in the world, and Israel can and should harness the new wave of technology to further strengthen its position in the global innovation race. But the continuation of the downturn in recent months threatens to wipe out the tech industry’s achievements built here over the past 40 years, Gabai warned.

According to data from the Start-Up National Central finder platform, Israel has about 1,400 startups actively using AI technology, with 47 companies specializing in generative AI, the majority of which were in 2019. was established thereafter. Over the past two years, these companies have attracted approximately 45% of total venture investment in the Israeli ecosystem.

According to data from the Start-Up National Central finder platform, Israel has approximately 1,400 start-ups actively using AI technology, most of which have been established since 2019. In addition, there are 47 more companies dedicated to developing generative AI technology. Over the past two years, AI companies have attracted around 45% of total VC investment in Israel’s tech ecosystem.

Last month, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with tech billionaire and Twitter head Elon Musk and visited OpenAI CEO Sam Altman before moving on to the civil and security uses of artificial intelligence. announced an effort to develop a national policy on security use;

In its report, the SNPI said it would act quickly to maintain Israel’s technological edge by strengthening infrastructure and computing power, and by investing heavily in human capital and academic institutions in the field. He called on the government to develop a well-structured and ambitious long-term plan.

With the advent of AI, the need for strong partnerships between local governments and industry has become even more important, he stressed.

“This partnership should emerge primarily as an industry and economic readiness for an increasingly AI-based economy,” the report demands. “Fiscal measures aimed at addressing a downturn in a particular market are often ineffective, so instead of trying to ‘solve’ the decline in high-tech investment, governments seek political and macroeconomic stability. We think the focus should be on recovery.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/facing-global-and-local-headwinds-israeli-startups-see-investments-slump-to-2018-low/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos