Commentary: Innovation and Collaboration Key to Human Resource Development Success in the GLOW Region | News





According to the New York State Association of Training and Employment Professionals (NYATEP), which is made up of New York Statewide Workforce Development Boards, about 25% of the state’s workforce is in the workforce, making it a promising next-generation workforce. Candidates need to be prepared urgently. Over 55 years old.

And local-focused solutions are already in place to solve this nationwide problem.

Public and private sector organizations in Genesee County and the GLOW region have made it a priority to work together in preparing and implementing youth workforce development programs. This cooperation has been very effective in engaging young people by helping them learn about local career opportunities and providing employers with opportunities to engage with local youth.

What makes our approach unique is that we allow students from a very young age to experience skilled trades, manufacturing, mechatronics and other growing employment fields, and we are there to accompany them at each stage of their job search. It is possible. Located between New York’s second and third-largest metropolitan areas, we specialize in specific industries and skills that fit our unique business ecosystems to bring high-quality education to students in their backyards. Income work can be facilitated.

Collaboration among organizations such as the four county GLOW Workforce Development Boards, the 22 BOCES in the Genesee Valley, manufacturers such as National Grid, Liberty Pump and HP Hood, and future employers such as Plug Power and Edwards Semiconductors It is the foundation of the company’s success. Workforce development.

We’ve also seen the return on investment in the youth workforce through our work with Cornell University’s Food Processing Bootcamp, Genesee Community College, Rochester Institute of Technology and Manufacturing, and many other business, education, and youth organizations.

One of our most successful programs, GLOW With Your Hands Manufacturing, is an innovative one-day, hands-on career experience that leads young people into manufacturing and skilled occupations. In his March of this year, we launched GLOW With Your Hands Healthcare. This is yet another day-long career-exploring event for him in another sector where workers are in high demand.

Both employers and students will benefit greatly through these day-long career exploration events. Employers in the manufacturing and healthcare sectors will have the opportunity to interact directly with the next generation of workforce candidates and learn about their potential career interests, and this year more than 1,600 of his students will Learned about career opportunities available in the region.

Our region will continue to see investment in advanced manufacturing, infrastructure, and construction, particularly with the development of the Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP, City of Alabama). Demand for skilled and productive workers will only increase as companies from these emerging sectors move here and workers from existing companies in the region begin to retire.

But when you’re surrounded by people who care about the future of your community, you can build something special. That’s what we’re experiencing through these collaborative workforce development efforts in Genesee County and her GLOW region.

Chris Suozzi is vice president of business and workforce development for the Genesee County Economic Development Center.

As an Amazon Associate, I earn money by purchasing eligible items.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailynewsonline.com/news/commentary-innovation-and-collaboration-key-to-glow-region-s-successful-workforce-development/article_4dd0f22d-07e9-5995-a200-ff8997bb17ab.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos