This greatly improves Google Calendar by allowing you to easily configure two settings





Google Calendar is one of the best apps in this category as it can be linked with Microsoft solutions. This has the advantage of allowing you to choose default durations for some features of your application. In this way, you can establish criteria for one or another action and customize the experience at a high level.

For example, you can choose the default duration of the events that are created, or the default duration of the warning that the notification sends before starting each event. If you want Google Calendar to always notify you one hour before the duration of each event, know that each event is established or modified, but unless it is modified, all of this can be configured from the general settings of the application itself. must be

Google Calendar gives you the option to set certain default values ​​when creating events in the application, and you can configure these values ​​to your liking so that all events are in the same state by default. can. Just follow these steps: Open “Google Calendar” and go to “Settings” in the side menu. Then click Events on each calendar and finally select the default notification for each.

Google Calendar Free Android

This section also includes a section to select the default notification pre-notification. That’s because you can set the app to always alert you when there’s an hour left in your event, or the day before your event. In this way, the desired notification is received in advance, so it is enough to be notified and be prepared for what has to be done about that event. You can choose default notifications for events that last all day and default notifications for regular events.

You can also change the default duration of new events added to the calendar, ranging from 15 to 120 minutes. Therefore, when a new event is added, it will automatically be set to the period selected here. As events are added, this default duration does not always adapt to new events, so you can change this duration from the Customize Details page when creating an event.

