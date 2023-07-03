The 2024 NDAA Will Bring Radical Changes Aimed at Scaling Innovation





The House and Senate Armed Services Committees have endorsed versions that impact defense network security, innovation and workforce.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III testifies before the House Armed Services Committee hearing on the Department of Defense budget request for fiscal year 2024. Photo Credit: Sergeant John Wright / DVIDS

The Senate and House Armed Services Committees have approved the National Defense Authorization Act of 2024, which outlines the nation’s defense funding priorities, including provisions on strengthening the Department of Defense’s cyber posture, introducing emerging technologies, and attracting more cyber talent. Approved each version.

The commissions took their first steps last week, beginning a multi-month process of negotiating and coordinating the bill and voting on the final version before seeking approval from the president.

The Senate summary of the bill calls for the development of artificial intelligence and machine learning tools, the establishment of a team to strengthen the security of nuclear command, control and communications networks, and the direction of briefings on the Thunderdome. Emphasizing priorities. A plan to implement a Zero Trust architecture.

The House Armed Services Committee’s bill primarily seeks to build talent to support the Department of Defense’s growing cyber needs, expand innovation, strengthen network security, and streamline commercial technology integration to meet the Department’s growing cyber priorities. Emphasis is placed on

“We believe they can beat us in a strategic race with the CCP. We are very excited about the trail,” said the congressman. Mike Gallagher, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee’s Cyber, Information Technology, and Innovation Subcommittee, said in his opening remarks at the subcommittee’s price hike hearing on June 13.

Key changes that expand innovation

The approved bill includes a short-term quantum computing pilot program that would require the Department of Defense to partner with federally funded research and development centers and the quantum industry. Together they explored solutions using quantum capabilities and analyzed the program’s results.

The bill would also require the Department of Defense to develop an intellectual property strategy to foster innovation and better protect technological advantage.

The approved bill also calls for an extension through September 2027 to the domestic investment pilot program under the Small Business Innovation Research Program coordinated by the Small Business Administration.

In addition, the bill not only expands Heidi Xu’s current position as Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, but also renames that post as Undersecretary of Defense for Technology Integration and Innovation.

If passed, the bill would reorganize the Defense Innovation Unit, with its Director reporting directly to the Secretary of Defense instead of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Technology. This change requires Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to assess whether the DIU’s staffing levels meet the organization’s growing needs and responsibilities.

Strengthening cyber posture

The approved bill would require the city of Austin to create a central program office under the CIO to oversee and streamline how it engages with academia. Specifically, the new Programs Office will coordinate academic cyber-related programs, assess the effectiveness of current programs, help the department identify ways to improve the skills of its staff, and provide various cyber scholarships. and manage program funds.

The committee also asks the CIO of the Department of Defense to provide lawmakers with a policy gap analysis governing the Department’s bring-your-own-device program. It also directed Craig Martel, currently Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer, to brief the House Armed Services Committee on the implementation of the agency’s AI education strategy.

The Panel also recognizes the challenges the Department of Defense faces in securing its defense industrial base. The bill requires defense leaders to brief the Commission on the efforts they are making to secure DIBs, especially those that are underutilized.

“This mark is the starting point,” Gallagher said in a statement. “In the coming weeks and months, we will continue to adapt and improve these policies to build a stronger and more capable military. Not to praise, the future of conflict is here, and we must give our fighters the power and capabilities they need to win.”

