Canadian law blocks Google and Meta from accessing local news





OTTAWA – Google said on Thursday the latest Silicon Valley move to block Canadian users from watching local news on the company’s platform after Ottawa passed a bill requiring tech companies to pay for such content. became a giant.

Tech giant Meta also announced on the same day that it would block Canadian news on Facebook and Instagram.

The two online advertising monopolies have been accused of draining cash from traditional news outlets while making content available for free.

The Online News Act, passed last week, is intended to help Canada’s news industry, which has been plagued by the closure of hundreds of publications over the past decade.

The law requires digital giants to enter into fair commercial dealings with Canadian media outlets for news and information shared on their platforms or face binding arbitration. It will be.

In a statement, Google said the new law was “impossible” and that the government had given no reason to believe that “the bill’s structural problems” would be resolved during its implementation.

In a blog post, Google added that it would make it harder “for Canadians to find news online” and harder for “journalists to reach their audience.”

However, people in the country can access news from Canadian sites by typing their web address directly into their browser or through an app.

Google’s announcement comes after final negotiations with the government to bring the company on board fell through.

“We have informed the government that we have made the difficult decision to remove links to Canadian news from our Search, News and Discover products and that we will no longer be able to operate Google News Showcase in Canada. .”Said.

Former journalist and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said: “The loss of revenue flowing out of Canada’s newsrooms is not just a problem for the journalists affected, it’s a problem for the whole country.”

“To have a strong culture, a healthy society, and a healthy government, we need good, well-paid journalists,” she said.

An October 2022 report by the Canadian Parliament’s Budget Oversight Agency estimated that the Online News Act could result in Canadian newspapers receiving about C$330 million a year from digital platforms.

Canada’s action builds on Australia’s new media bargaining agreement, the first in the world to force Google and Meta to pay for news content on their platforms.

At the end of 2021, AFP signed a five-year neighboring rights deal with internet giant Google to pay for content from news agencies.

It also signed two commercial agreements with the platform.

