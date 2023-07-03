Yodaplus: Accelerating India’s Startup Boom with Breakthrough Technology





Mumbai-based technology company Yodaplus accelerates the expansion of India’s startup landscape through strategic and innovative technology enablement

MUMBAI, India, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Yodaplus is at the forefront of India’s tech startup boom with a comprehensive suite of services that help startups scale and thrive globally.

Dr. Vishrut Srivatava of YodaPlus (right) chatting by the fireside with Dr. Anand Swaroop (left) about AI advancements in healthcare.

India is rapidly emerging as Asia’s Silicon Valley with a thriving startup ecosystem that fosters innovation, fosters economic growth and creates new-age job opportunities. Companies like Yodaplus are driving this growth and making India a hotbed of innovation.

By providing comprehensive digital transformation services, Yodaplus gives start-ups the much-needed technological edge to survive, scale and grow in a highly competitive market. The company supports startups from scratch, from fundraising to scaling.

Drive startup success

The Indian startup ecosystem has grown exponentially over the past five years. According to a report by the Indian government, the number of Indian start-ups will grow from 445 in 2016 to 86,713 in 2022.

Companies like Yodaplus are becoming the support system for these up-and-coming startups, which usually start with lean resources. They provide the support and leverage you need to survive in a competitive marketplace and reach your potential.

“A phrase I heard many years ago stuck in my mind when we positioned Yodaplus as a startup accelerator. An idea depends on its execution. “We have a vision, but are struggling to get the resources to do it.” We will make it doable,” says founder Vishrut Srivastava.

Nutrify Today, a nutraceutical technology start-up, is a great example of how a tech pillar like Yodaplus can help budding start-ups. Partnering with Yodaplus to build a robust digital platform, Nutrify Today has raised his $500,000 seed funding from investor Dr. Anand Swaroop. The platform currently works with over 18,000 industry networks, and by 2025 he aims to exceed 450,000.

TeamNest, an HR SaaS platform, is one such success story. Yodaplus’ technical expertise was invaluable in building the HRMS platform from the ground up. Financial services firm InCred Capital sees the value of the platform and acquires a 20% stake in TeamNest in a Series A round, allowing it to expand its reach and strengthen its product offering. Of note, his MD at Yodaplus, Vishrut Srivastava, is an investor in this startup.

Yodaplus also played a pivotal role in the success of IsEqualTo, a comprehensive learning platform. Yodaplus not only helped IsEqualTo raise angel investments, but also helped it gain recognition through mentions in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s esteemed Man Ki Baat programme.

These are just a few of the many start-ups that have reached their full potential with the help of technology partners.

Yodaplus leverages its experience and expertise to pave the way for start-ups to compete effectively in the digital age.

About Yoda Plus

Yodaplus is a Mumbai-based IT services company that helps start-ups with the technical capabilities they need to grow. Their client roster includes multilateral development banks, retail giants, blockchain companies, healthtech start-ups, EdTech start-ups, HRMS providers and more.

Yodaplus is based in Mumbai but serves customers all over the world. With a strong foothold across India, Yoda Plus has a strong presence in the US, UK, UAE and Singapore. MD Vishrut Srivastava brings a wealth of experience to the company, and his expertise has helped start-ups grow and develop across various sectors.

For more information, please visit yodaplus.com.

Media Contact: Amit Pareek Senior Manager – Yodaplus Technologies Pvt Ltd, Marketing [email protected]

