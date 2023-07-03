Technicians upgrade powertrain to 453km/h during testing





A CR450 bullet train runs at 453 kilometers per hour in eastern China’s Fujian province on June 28, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

China National Railways Group, the national railway operator, said on Saturday that recent test runs saw bullet trains running at speeds of 453 and 420 kilometers per hour, further evidence of China’s rapid development of high-speed rail.

Test runs were carried out along the high-speed railway linking Fuzhou and Xiamen in Fujian province to measure the train’s performance after being equipped with new technical components.

On Wednesday, the test train ran across the Meizhouwan Bridge at 453 kilometers per hour in opposite directions and passed each other.

On Thursday, test trains ran at 420 kilometers per hour in Haio Tunnel, passing each other in opposite directions.

China is also upgrading its rail infrastructure as it works to develop faster trains. Some new high-speed rail lines are being built to higher standards, allowing more technologically advanced trains to operate at higher speeds in the future.

Currently, China’s fastest bullet train operates at speeds of 350 km/h on several lines, including the Beijing-Shanghai high-speed rail, Beijing-Tianjin high-speed rail, Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed rail, and Chengdu. – Chongqing High Speed ​​Rail.

According to test runs, the train showed good performance due to the new components, demonstrating China’s development of a faster bullet train, the CR450 train. The exam also laid a solid foundation for the smooth running of the “CR450 Science and Technology Innovation Project”.

According to the railway company, the project is a large-scale scientific research undertaking as part of the 14th National Five-Year Plan (2021-2025). This includes developing a new type of his Fuxing EMU.

Numerous simulation calculations, bench tests and line tests of new technical components must be performed to ensure the successful development of next-generation trains.

A total of 57 scientific research tests were conducted during commissioning to verify the technical feasibility and performance stability of the new components of the CR450 EMU. The experiment was jointly carried out by research institutes, enterprises and universities such as China Academy of Railway Sciences, CRRC, Beijing Jiaotong University, Southwest Jiaotong University and Central South University.

Data on the components were collected at different speeds in different areas along the railway, such as in tunnels, over bridges, and near curves.

Experiments showed that the application of the new technology improved several on-train indicators. It also shows that China’s technology in high-speed rail safety, power, energy consumption, vibration, acceleration performance and braking stability will continue to lead the world in the future.

According to the company, it also provides important support for the development of faster, safer, greener and smarter CR450 EMUs.

