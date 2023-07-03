Report reveals Twitter refused to pay Google Cloud bills





A recent Wall Street Journal report revealed that Twitter is in a dispute with Google over cloud computing costs that run into the hundreds of millions of dollars a year. Twitter has reportedly refused to pay the full amount Google is asking for, citing the service as unreliable and overpriced.

The report, citing an anonymous source familiar with the matter, said Twitter has been unhappy with Google Cloud Platform (GCP) since moving much of its infrastructure from Amazon Web Services (AWS) in 2018. Says. Sources say Twitter experiences frequent outages. , slow performance, security issues with GCP, and believe Google is charging high prices for its services.

Twitter is reportedly looking to renegotiate its expiring deal with Google in June 2023, or move it back to AWS or another cloud provider. However, Google has no intention of lowering prices or making any concessions, threatening legal action if Twitter does not pay its bills. Just yesterday, Twitter users encountered a rate limiting error when trying to interact with the bird app, prompting Elon Musk to tweet about the glitch, calling it just a coordinated push to curb information scalping on the platform. There is a subscription that many speculate is a change to get users to subscribe on twitter.

Tekedia Mini-MBA (September 11 – December 2, 2023) is now open for registration for the new edition. The fee is 90,000 Naira or $170. Get early bird discounts and special offers.register here

Join Tekedia Capital Syndicate to co-invest in Africa’s finest startups.

Google initially struggled to communicate with Mr. Musk to discuss the unpaid bills, and instead contacted Mr. Musk by contacting SpaceX staff, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. I tried to contact you. Yaccarino, who took over as CEO in early June, helped mend ties and met with Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. They said Mr. Musk is in favor of a changed relationship.

The report also said that Google was unhappy with Twitter’s handling of the situation and its impact on free speech, and that Twitter’s decision in January to expel former President Donald Trump from the company’s platform was a source of criticism for both companies. claims to have heightened tensions.

The two companies are also in talks about a broader partnership, including Google’s advertising spend on Twitter and use of Twitter’s API, the person added. Twitter typically pays between $200 million and $300 million a year for Google’s cloud services, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Google did not immediately respond to the Insider’s request for comment, while Twitter responded with a standard automated response, which did not address the Insider’s inquiry. Since Musk bought Twitter in October, he has claimed the social-media company was on the road to bankruptcy and slashed spending. He cut Twitter’s workforce half a week after taking office, and has been phasing out other staff since.

Neither Twitter nor Google have publicly commented on the report, but the companies have confirmed they are in partnership on cloud computing. “We have a multi-year partnership with Google Cloud and are pleased with the relationship and the results we have achieved so far,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement to The Wall Street Journal. . “We are proud to work with Twitter and look forward to our continued partnership,” a Google spokesperson said.

like this:

Like loading…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tekedia.com/twitter-refusing-to-pay-google-cloud-bill-report-shows/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos