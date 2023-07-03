Amazing Upgrade Coming, Insider Claims





Apple AirPods Pro

David Phelan

Apple’s AirPods changed the in-ear headphone paradigm when they launched in 2016. 2019 saw the arrival of the second generation version, followed by the latest third generation model in 2021. His AirPods Pro, which added noise-cancelling capabilities, launched in 2019. Released in 2019 and updated in 2022. Now, it looks like an update to the true wireless earbuds could add some surprising new features, including notable hearing health and temperature features.

Bloomberg’s Marc Garman reported in the latest Power On Newsletter that Apple plans to give its headphones new power. Here are the details claimed in this new report:

hearing health

AirPods Pro already have features that help the wearer hear better, like Conversation Boost. And you can customize your audio by simply looking at your ear shape with a compatible iPhone camera.

Garman said the company is working on a new hearing test feature that plays different tones and sounds to help AirPods determine how well people hear. The purpose is to allow users to screen for hearing problems similar to how the Apple Watch ECG app checks for heart problems.

This makes sense and could possibly mean enhancing the sounds we don’t hear as much to make the audio even more personalized.

And Gurman says it’s affecting other areas as well. Separately, Apple is exploring ways it can better position his AirPods as hearing aids.

Apple AirPods Pro in a charging case.

David Phelan’s New Sensor

The report also claims that future AirPods or AirPods Pro could add a new sensor that can measure body temperature via the wearer’s ear canal. This kind of data is believed to be more accurate than the wrist temperature collected by the user’s Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra models while he sleeps. Apple uses that information to track fertility, but wants to expand its use to determine, for example, whether a person has a cold or other illness.

We’ve heard rumors of a health sensor being added before, and this takes things to a new level. What are the drawbacks? These changes could be years away.

what’s next?

It looks like there will be more subtle changes coming soon, but they are still important. These include switching the charging socket on the AirPods Pro case from Lightning to USB-C. This same switch was expected to come to iPhones this year. Garman doesn’t specify when, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s as early as this fall.

Does this mean a new generation of AirPods Pro? After all, Apple doesn’t want to miss the trick by upgrading the processors at the same time? Maybe, but I don’t think so. Recall that when the 3rd generation AirPods were released with cases featuring MagSafe technology, Apple quietly added the same upgrade to the 1st generation AirPods Pro without any publicity.

I would expect the same thing to happen with USB-C. His regular AirPods may also change to USB-C at the same time, but we suspect only the 3rd generation model, not the 2nd generation of his AirPods that are still on sale.

But as Garman points out, AirPods have been upgraded about every two years. After the release in 2016, the 2nd he was in the spring of 2019 and the 3rd he was in the end of 2021. So, will the 4th generation AirPods launch this year?

